Everything Warriors Fans Should Know for 2026 NBA Draft: Picks, Targets, Rumors, More

With the first round of the NBA draft coming up on June 23, it's about time for the Golden State Warriors to finalize their plan.

Who will they take if they stand pat with their two picks, and will they make a trade that gets them more or fewer picks?

Below is everything a Warriors fan needs to know about the draft, including picks, targets and rumors. I'll be updating this with up-to-date rumors and information on targets.

Picks

No. 11, first round

The last time the Warriors had the 11th pick, they took Klay Thompson (2011). It would be shocking if the Warriors found a player of his caliber with this pick. With that said, I argued here that eight of the last 15 No. 11 picks have gone on to become quality starters (or better).

Considering the history of the 11th pick and that this draft has a strong first round, the Warriors have a great chance to select a player who becomes a quality starter.

No. 54, second round

The Warriors have found solid contributors with four of their last five picks in the 50s. Their successes include Gui Santos (2022 No. 55 pick), Trayce Jackson-Davis (2023 No. 57 pick), Quinten Post (2024 No. 52 pick) and Will Richard (2025 No. 56 pick).

They'll hope to hit again, but it will be even tougher to do so this year. The draft is much thinner than usual in the second round due to the fact that more NBA-talented college players are returning to school to secure NIL money.

Targets for No. 11 Pick

Here is the list of projected first-round picks the Warriors have worked out or will be working out soon:

- SF/PF Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

- SG Brayden Burries, Arizona

- PF/C Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

- PF/C Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

In his June 8 mock draft, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote that the Warriors would consider taking Houston point guard Kingston Flemings or Tennessee small forward Nate Ament if they fell out of the top 10. He also wrote that the Warriors have shown interest in Burries, Lendeborg, Washington center Hannes Steinbach, Michigan center Aday Mara and Baylor SG/SF Cameron Carr.

Other players who have been frequently mocked to the Warriors at No. 11 include Alabama PG/SG Labaron Philon Jr. and New Zealand Breakers small forward Karim Lopez.

Rumors

Multiple reports have strongly suggested the Warriors plan to keep the 11th pick instead of trading it for a veteran player.

Siegel wrote that Lopez "is not as high on their list as others," which suggests he won't be the pick at No. 11.

There hasn't been a rumor that the Warriors are planning to a) trade down for extra picks or b) trade up for a top-10 pick or c) trade a future pick for a second first-round pick in this draft.

I've argued that the Warriors' biggest need is wing depth, but that doesn't mean they will use the 11th pick on a wing. They've been connected to guards, wings and bigs, and they would be justified targeting any position considering they have long-term needs everywhere.