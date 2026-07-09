How Jonathan Kuminga Can Help Warriors Land Free-Agent Wing

The Golden State Warriors are running out of options on the free-agent market while waiting for LeBron James' decision.

But there is still one other intriguing player they should be targeting.

Ziaire Williams is just 24 years old. He's the best wing the Warriors can realistically get, and he's arguably the best defensive player on the free-agent market at any position outside of Draymond Green.

The Lakers are in an advantageous position to land Jonathan Kuminga or Williams. They have reportedly offered Kuminga a two-year, $20 million contract.

As strange as it sounds, this is why the Warriors could be rooting for the Lakers to land Kuminga.

If Kuminga signs with someone else, the Lakers would likely pivot to Williams with something similar to that same offer, and the Warriors would likely not be willing to beat it.

Kuminga is likely holding out for a bigger offer after having his $24.3 million team option declined by the Hawks, but settling for the Lakers offer could help the Warriors land Williams.

What Warriors Should Offer Williams

Williams was the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft class, taken three picks after the Warriors selected Kuminga.

He isn't as gifted as a driver and finisher as Kuminga, which is why his career high in points per game is just 10.2 (Kuminga's is 16.1).

But Williams has developed into a great on-ball wing defender.

Williams' defensive EPM from last season ranked in the 86th percentile, per Dunks and Threes. His defensive net-rating swing ranked in the 88th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass.

And though his three-point shooting leaves much to be desired (just 34.1 percent over the last two seasons), he might be turning the corner there, as he made 47.8 percent of his threes in March and April of the 2025-26 season.

There are reasons he's not already signed. He doesn't offer much playmaking or rebounding, but it's not easy finding 6'9" wings who defend at a high level and have some shooting potential.

That's why he's surely looking for more his veteran minimum salary of $2.8 million.

My suggestion is that the Warriors offer him a deal with a starting salary between $4 million and $4.5 million. They'd have to use mid-level exception money to do this, which is why they probably haven't made an offer yet while saving the MLE money for James.

It's gonna be a tight fit, but the Warriors could give Williams that contract, give Gary Payton II a one-year contract, give one of their summer league rookie standouts a standard contract and give Green a $17 million 2026-27 salary while staying under the $209 million first apron.