Warriors' Sharpshooting Free-Agent Target Signs with Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are running out of quality options on the free-agent market if their LeBron James plan doesn't come to fruition.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that power forward Rui Hachimura signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Clippers.

The Warriors and Hachimura had reportedly been in contact.

Now, the Warriors will have to pivot to new targets if James signs elsewhere.

Hachimura Wouldn't Have Been a Perfect Fit with Dubs

Had the Warriors landed Hachimura, it would have been a strange fit.

Currently, the only healthy forwards they have under contract are Gui Santos and Yaxel Lendeborg. Of course, they expect to re-sign Draymond Green.

All three of them are best positioned to be power forwards, not small forwards.

Hachimura is also best utilized as a stretch 4. His major strength is his three-point shooting (42.6 percent from three over the last three seasons), but his major weakness is on-ball defense.

Ideally, the Warriors will sign one more wing who has the lateral quickness to defend elite small forwards.

Warriors Could Target Nets' Defensive Specialist

The Dubs have not been linked to Ziaire Williams, but I expect they will be soon.

He's the best wing they can realistically get now that Hachimura is off the table.

Williams' biggest issue is his three-point shooting, as he's made just 34.2 percent of his shots from downtown over the last two seasons.

But his defense is for real.

My guess is he will cost more than a veteran minimum contract, and the only way the Warriors can pay more than a veteran minimum is to use some of their mid-level exception.

That means they may not be willing to sign Williams until they find out where James is signing.

The longer James waits to make a move, the fewer options the Warriors will have if he goes elsewhere.

Dubs Must Decide on Post's Offer Sheet

The other big Warriors news on Monday was that Quinten Post signed a three-year, $30 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to match it.

I'm guessing the Dubs will let him go to the Grizzlies. Not only would matching the offer sheet make their James pursuit much more complicated, but they might deem that $10 million AAV is an overpay for Post anyway.

But if they choose to match it, they will be all but admitting that they have no other major free-agent target left. Perhaps Hachimura (aside from James) was the last player they had interest in using MLE money on.