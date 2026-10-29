Steph Curry Matches LeBron James Record in Warriors' Win Over T-Wolves

Stephen Curry had 44 points in the Golden State Warriors' 119-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

It was Curry's 15th 40-point game since turning 35 years old.

He's now tied with LeBron James for the most such games, with Michael Jordan in third with 12.

Curry wasn't super-efficient, going 11-of-27 from the field and 6-of-16 from three. But he made up for some of those misses by going 16-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Curry Likely to Have This Record When He Retires

James has not had a 40-point game since February 2025. That's essentially 1.5 seasons ago. He's also 41 years old and seemingly slowing down a bit offensively, as he's averaging just 16.3 points in three games this season.

Curry somehow doesn't seem to be slowing down at 38 years old, and he has a great chance to have a few more 40-point games this season.

Last year, Curry had four 40-point games in just 43 appearances.

Among other active players, Kevin Durant is closest with nine. Though Durant is still a scoring machine, he had just two 40-point games last year. He's still remarkably consistent at getting in the high-20s to low-30s, but he rarely gets into the 40-range.

It would be a big upset if Curry didn't have this record when he retires.

Curry Flurry Ignites Big Game

Curry had just four points at the end of the first quarter, but then he changed the game with a signature Curry flurry.

He had 19 second-quarter points, including 17 in the first seven minutes.

At one point, this was the result of seven consecutive Warriors possessions:

- Curry three

- Curry two

- Curry three

- Podz two (Curry assist)

- Curry three

- Lendeborg two (Payton assist)

- Curry three

The Warriors increased their lead by 11 points during that stretch, and they eventually led by as many as 24.

Curry's Only Blemish Was Crunch-Time Shooting

In the last four minutes of the game, Curry was 1-of-5 shooting, which helped aid a furious Timberwolves rally.

Combined with an 0-of-4 shooting performance in the final three minutes against the Grizzlies, Curry has struggled late in games this season.

Some might suggest that Curry is getting fatigued, which is to be expected for a 38-year-old playing starter-level minutes.

Whatever the case may be, the Warriors need him to find his clutch gene. They gave that Grizzlies game away, and they almost gave away this Timberwolves game.