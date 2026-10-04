Steve Kerr Details Major Difference in Draymond Green's Warriors Role

Steve Kerr is making numerous strategic changes to the Golden State Warriors this season, and one of them involves a dramatic offensive shift for Draymond Green.

"The whole point for him early in camp, get down the floor," Kerr said. "We don't want him trailing the play. The biggest adjustment for him. He's trailed the play for us for years. ...

"And when he's down the floor, that could mean he's in the corner. That could mean he's on the wing. He's still gonna be involved in the action."

Green has been a de facto point guard for years, which has led him either a) bringing the ball up the floor in transition or b) staying behind the play as an outlet to bring the ball up the floor even if he doesn't get the ball.

Kerr wants him immediately getting up the floor much more often than not, which will mean he has the ball in his hands much less.

Kerr's Strategy Could Help Turnover Problem

Among players who qualified for Basketball Reference's leaderboard, Green had the worst turnover percentage in the league last year at 25.5 percent.

Green has always been a high-risk, high-reward passer. But last year, the risk-reward ratio got all out of whack, as his assist-to-turnover ratio (2.08) was its lowest since his second season.

Whether it's in transition or in the half-court offense, Green will likely be spending more time spotting up from the three-point line. Kerr has already said publicly that he wants Green taking open threes despite his career 32.1 three-point percentage.

Kerr is sending a pretty clear message, which is that the Warriors have to fix their turnover issues at all costs. They were 26th in turnover percentage last year.

Going to a five-out offense and this new role shift for Green feel directly related to turnover suppression.

Kerr Plans to Use Old Offensive Plays at Times

The Warriors will play much differently this season, but they won't completely abandon their old playbook.

"We're still gonna have our play calls [after] dead balls, free throws," Kerr said. "That's kind of a different situation. We'll still have our sets that we're calling. We'll still see some of the split-cut action that we do. But we're trying to be more organized, especially in flow, in transition."

The Warriors' typical split-action play is to get the ball to someone in the mid-post and have someone set a screen on Stephen Curry's defender to get him open for a three.

Having any post-entry pass essentially goes against the point of a five-out offense.

It will be interesting to see whether the five-out offense or the old offense results in more efficient offense.

We'll get our first glimpse of it on Sunday in a preseason matchup between the Warriors and Clippers. The Dubs will start Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Green and Al Horford. Curry Green and Horford are expected to play only in the first half.