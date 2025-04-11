Do Wizards Have a Top 5 Core?
Could the Washington Wizards have one of the best young cores in the NBA? Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George think so.
Following the Wizards' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Wizards On SI asked both young stars their thoughts on the matter, and the answer from both was clear.
"Are you guys the best young core in the NBA?" I asked.
"Yes, and it's not even close," Carrington said.
Here's why.
Best Draft Team in the Last Two Years
General Manager Will Dawkins has drafted in two drafts up to this point and had five picks. He hit on all five.
Bilal Coulibaly is an elite defender who needs consistency on offense. Alex Sarr and Tristan Vukcevic are 7-foot centers who can score at all three levels. Then you have Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. Both are hard-nosed and scrappy players who thrive on both ends of the court.
The funny thing is, the best is yet to come. The Wizards hold four first-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 drafts, so the rich in young talent will get richer.
Will Dawkins Capitalized in a "Weak" Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft was deemed by many experts as a weak draft. While some do disagree, the fact that the Wizards were able to not only find three prospects who can play but these propects are two-way prospects who have gotten better and better every week.
When you add A.J. Johnson, that's four first-round picks who are contributing and will continue to do so for many years to come.
Are the Wizards a top five core in the NBA? Yes and no.
When you look at their body of work over the course of the last two years, yes. If you compare it to Oklahoma City or Houston, no.
You have to judge them for where they're at in their process. Nobody can argue that the Wizards are headed in the right direction, but how solid is their core? Very. Just give them time.
