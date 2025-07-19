New Wizards Guard First to Wear Bradley Beal's Number
The No. 3 has not been worn since 2023 for the Washington Wizards. The last player to wear this number was former All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
One of the team's newest additions, CJ McCollum, is now going to wear the No. 3. McCollum has some big shoes to fill, but he may be able to do so.
McCollum has worn the No. 3 throughout his entire career and has put up impressive statistics while wearing it. In Portland, McCollum averaged 19 points a game on 39.6 percent shooting from behind the arc. He was often paired alongside Damian Lillard, who was in his prime in Portland, which limited McCollum's offensive opportunities.
When he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, his points per game increased to 21, but he was never considered the No. 1 scoring option. He was paired with Brandon Ingram, who at the time was seen as a rising star with the Pelicans. His numbers improved across the board in New Orleans, but he was still chasing the dream of being the No. 1 scoring option.
Now in Washington, he will continue wearing No. 3, attempting to fill the void left by Beal in 2023. During Beal's time with the Wizards, he averaged 22.1 points on 37.2 percent shooting from three. Beal was a three-time All-Star with the team and an All-NBA member in the 2020-2021 season.
Beal spent the majority of his time as the second option to John Wall. Once Wall was traded to theHouston Rockets for Russell Westbrook, Beal became the first option. He eventually averaged 31.3 points per game in the same season he was an All-NBA third team member.
McCollum has some big shoes to fill if he wants to wear the same number as Beal, but his stats prove he can do it. He might not be the first option, but he's certainly a viable choice. Tre Johnson and Alex Sarr should see the majority of the offensive load. McCollum should thrive as the second or third scoring option, just like he has all of his career.
McCollum may not see the same success Beal saw with the Wizards, but he should play a vital role. McCollum serves as the veteran on the team to establish a culture and develop some young players. With a core of Johnson, Sarr and Bub Carrington, McCollum will be a great mentor for these players. Along with a potential lottery pick next year, the Wizards are well-positioned to have McCollum establish winning basketball, just like Beal.
