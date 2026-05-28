Wizards' Draft Night Leverage Inflates Following AJ Dybantsa's Latest Comments

The Washington Wizards are being as characteristically secretive as ever regarding their plans for spending the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a wise strategy in their effort to maintain control over the rest everyone else's boards over the coming month.

The same sentiment can't be shared by any of the prospects who now patiently await the results from how the league's suits determine their futures - at least theoretically. There's always the fear that a blue-chipper could try forcing his way to or away from a specific franchise, but favored top prospect AJ Dybantsa made the first public move in the dance between No. 1 drafter and draftee in a recent podcast appearance.

"Very important," Dybantsa answered when asked by Stephen Jackson of the ALL THE SMOKE podcast about what it means to lead off his upcoming draft class. "I've been No. 1 since my first rankings came out. ESPN ranked me at No. 1 in ninth grade, I was, like 14. I ain't drop [since then]...I don't plan on dropping in the draft."

AJ Dybantsa ain’t giving up that top spot without a fight 😤



The projected #1 pick has BEEN #1 since freshman year… and he ain’t dropping now 👀 pic.twitter.com/XyEt6tnKvx — ALL THE SMOKE (@allthesmokeprod) May 28, 2026

Whispers pertaining to Dybantsa "pulling an Eli Manning" - that is, forcing his way to the Utah Jazz, the No. 2 pick holders with plenty of regional and financial ties to BYU's former star forward - may as well be closed right here and now. If it's the Wizards who hold the rights to tee the draft off, that's where's he's probably readying to play.

This is all fine and dandy for the Wizards, who can't be too bummed upon hearing that the draft's best superstar bet is excited to embrace everything that comes along with going first overall, but it's very unlikely that this admission alters any of Washington's independent evaluations on the talent field.

The Wizards and Tilting Draft Desires

Even though Dybantsa is more concerned with asserting dominance over his fellow prospects than he is with the Wizards as a unique organization, his case is already beginning to align with a few previous draft-centric storylines.

Alex Sarr took an opposite approach to his own draft rise in 2024, tanking his way out of the top overall selection spot in refusing to work out with the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards' slow-burn rebuild favored the raw prospect's preferred path to steady team-wide competence, and Ace Bailey attempted a similar maneuver last summer in an attempt to capitalize on the wide-open minute opportunities that the Wizards have presented.

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) controls the ball as Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) defends during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

He wasn't as successful as Sarr was in landing at his desired destination, but Dybantsa is a completely different class of prospect than Washington's been exposed to over a recently-unlucky slew of lottery finishes. This is the kind of clearly-visible superstar bet that the team has hoped to nab for years, but this time, it's the Wizards who hold all of the leverage.

There's much more to the 2026 prospect crop than Dybantsa, the Big 12's point per game leader as a true freshman. If you want a lead perimeter scorer, Darryn Peterson is right there as the three-level assassin who lacks Dybantsa's multi-positional versatility, while Cameron Boozer comfortably satisfies any need for a well-rounded contributor with all of the ancillary skills to thrive anywhere he's drafted.

The Wizards are still open for trading down in their constant hunt for the best-possible deal, meaning that they're still several steps away from committing to any one specific player. It's nice that consummate professional and competitor Dybantsa is thrilled about contributing to Washington basketball, but attention will now shift right back to the airtight front office's grip over the draft's headlining narrative.

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