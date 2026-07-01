Inflexible Wizards Continue Running Low on Free Agency Options

The Washington Wizards were never working with a full deck entering free agency, having to strengthen a nearly-complete roster that's yet to do much of any on-court winning.

They've drafted well over the last few years, assorting double-digit hand-picked prospects to bolster their ranks, but that strong eye for talent and desire to hold onto projects has come at a cost. Even after they re-signed rising sophomore Jamir Watkins to a two-way deal, the Wizards' present roster has only one slot available to fill Washington's glaring need for big man depth.

The Washington Wizards have signed forward Jamir Watkins to a two-way contract. — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) July 1, 2026

Their only pure, potentially-outgoing free agent is Anthony Gill, giving the Wizards a chance to elevate their assortment of front court bodies behind Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis. Fringe options like Tristan Vukcevic and Felix Okpara each have chances to make impacts from their respectively-limited reserve roles, though they're not nearly ready enough to factor into meaningful lineups compared the assortment of hired guns who've tested this summer's market.

But that's the catch with free agency: the signing window opened yesterday afternoon, and the Wizards are resuming the same caution they've regularly demonstrated at this specific junction. Outside of Watkins' two-way offer, they've yet to make a transaction with any out-of-house name while solid contributors continue flying off of the available board of options.

Wizards on Bagley Watch

If there's one eighth-man role player who Washington fans have pined over more than anyone, it's been their multiple-time backup center who continues producing each time he touches down in D.C.

Marvin Bagley III has donned the Wizards' red, white and blue over two different stints, having been traded away twice over the last year and a half. But he made good use of the 38 games he spent with the 2025-26 team, averaging over 10 points on career-high 62.6% shooting in just under 20 minutes per game.

Assuming Washington management can convince him into yet another agreement, he'll go right back into soaking up those possessions at the five behind the presently-injured Sarr and the famously-brittle Davis.

Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) attempts a lay up in front of New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He remains a free agent nearly 24 hours following the official signing period's beginning, but the same can't be said of most of his positional competition. High-end rotational alternatives such as Mitchell Robinson, Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili and John Collins have each since gone claimed, with Bagley looking like one of the final holdouts before teams like the Wizards have to start sifting through the league's bargain bin.

And the Wizards, for their subtly-crowded depth chart, don't absolutely have to stop at one free agent if they don't want to put all of their eggs in one basket. If they really can't find a preferable option to offload D'Angelo Russell's contract, they can just choose to eat the remaining $6 million he's owed, but they'd be best off locating the best-possible big in preparing for the dog days without Davis and/or Sarr.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!