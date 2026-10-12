Felix Okpara Begins Spirited Push to Secure Role as Wizards' Fourth Big

Even as Anthony Davis and Trae Young continue impressing as the Washington Wizards' new star-caliber toys, there's no question surrounding who the protagonist of the team's coming campaign will be. AJ Dybantsa, the most incandescent draft prize that the franchise has secured since winning the John Wall sweepstakes all the way back in 2010, promises to captain the franchise's steps toward contention with breathtaking athleticism and a constantly-blooming highlight package.

He'll make it easy to forget that he wasn't even the only rookie that Washington took home out of the 2026 NBA Draft. We won't see nearly as much out of Felix Okpara, but his appeal as a rim-running center built to finish plays for entry passers like Dybantsa and Young has already won the near-seven-footer a bit of appeal as Washington's next second-round success story.

Okpara's Loud D.C. Debut

Despite having to wait until deep into the second half of the Wizards' hosting of the Detroit Pistons before getting deployed, he, along with overqualified third-stringer Justin Champagnie, ended up making the crunch-time difference in the squad's 114-108 victory.

Okpara, particularly, looked impressive as a basketball specimen, even if his raw technical skills have lagged behind his impressive frame and appreciated energy. He was everywhere on defense in recording a pair of blocks and steals, with one loud alley-oop poster dunk headlining his 3/3 outing from the field. He even hit a 3-pointer out of the corner when dared to shoot.

Felix Okpara's first bucket of preseason game two: a corner three after drifting into the empty corner. The shot won't be foundational to his game or role as the Wizards' deep cut big, but it certainly didn't hurt in last night's eight point, five rebound, four stock outing. pic.twitter.com/TC1gDBw61R — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) October 11, 2026

No one's expecting him to factor into Washington's day-one rotation as a first-year big still adjusting to the NBA's pace and space, a telling testament to the depth that the Wizards have accrued up front. Davis and Alex Sarr are expected to man the starting lineup with an experienced veteran in Deandre Ayton as their primary sixth man backup, while another former second-rounder in Tristan Vukcevic waits in the wings as a floor-spacing option lining the bench's end.

Okpara will be expected to hit the G League throughout most of the early goings of the Wizards' schedule, a fate that befell other two-way signings in rebuilding seasons past. But while those previous rosters would have gotten antsy to see what their newest frontcourt addition had to offer, he'll represent something closer to a long-shot luxury within the potentially-stacked rotation to come.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Felix Okpara (34) and forward Justin Champagnie (9) celebrate a victory over the Detroit Pistons in overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whenever Okpara's ready to contribute to head coach Brian Keefe's nightly calculus, he'll have all of the playmakers he could ask for as a paint-crashing rebounder and rim-finisher. And in the meantime, we'll have his five-minutes sequence as the most destructive two-way force on an NBA court to reflect fondly back on while he continues polishing his role.

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