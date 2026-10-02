Tristan Vukcevic's Injury Provides Wizards a Chance to Test Center Depth

Like him or not, no one in the Washington Wizards' rotation provides quite the same impact as Tristan Vukcevic.

The seven-footer has spent the three years since his selection in the 2023 NBA Draft carving out a reserve role as Washington's stretch-big, a happy-to-shoot giant with much more range than any of the franchise's in-house alternatives.

The lineup situation he'll be personally contending within has changed entering this season, though, as he's set to play beneath Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton in the center depth chart. And Vukcevic's own status requires an update of its own; he'll miss the season-opener, having suffered a hip impingement that'll leave him on the IR for at least a month.

The Washington Wizards announced today that forward/center Tristan Vukčević has sustained a left hip impingement.



Vukčević will remain a partial participant in training camp as he continues his rehabilitation work. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks. — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) October 1, 2026

He wasn't ever up for a 20+ minute per night role, but the injury-related absence gives the Wizards a chance to test just how missed his unique skillset will be.

Vukcevic's Road Ahead

Not that there's ever a good time for an injury, but this update is particularly-unfortunately-timed for the 23-year-old Vukcevic, as the upcoming season will be his first out of his usual two-way contract shackles. He'll be eligible to check into however many games his coaching staff may please, though he already seemed destined to be buried beneath the near-dozen other hand-drafted prospects peppering Washington's ranks.

Feb 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's a complicated figure to discuss among Wizards fans, with some per-rate estimations suggesting that he should be one of Washington's go-to weapons.

He's never been afraid to shoot above the break or anywhere he gets the ball in a potentially-advantageous position, posting career marks of 48.1% from the field, 59.9% true shooting and 34.8% from 3-point land- marks generally-ranging from solid within such a messy developmental situation and above-average. Compare those to the similarly-middling results that his fellow forwards and centers have put together on considerably-less volume.

Anyone wondering why he's only just now set to emerge on a standard NBA deal need look no further than his impact elsewhere. Vukcevic isn't the worst rebounder, though his defense pales in comparison with that of stopping superiors like Davis and Sarr. He's slow shifting his feet and lacks much in the way of verticality, features of his play-style that likely won't have gone anywhere by the time he's up for reevaluation in four weeks.

Tristan Vukcevic was getting some shots up at Wizards training camp.



He suffered a hip impingement and will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks. pic.twitter.com/kGKd4ekh0R — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) October 2, 2026

Felix Okpara will likely step in as the part-time fourth center while Vukcevic recovers. Like his older teammate, Okpara earned a trip to Washington by way of a second round draft selection, enabling him that same route to fringe-minutes that Vukcevic spent 94 appearances over three seasons enjoying.

Feb 18, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) shoots a free throw against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He can't shoot worth a lick, making just six 3-point attempts over four collegiate seasons, but he's certainly more of a force protecting the rim than Vukcevic presently is, and with plenty of room to grow to boot.

Should the Wizards realize that they do indeed miss Vukcevic's unparalleled ability to leap off of the bench and step into profitable jumpers with little warm-up, then he'll get a stab at minutes upon his return, as well as a strong early audition for a contract extension. In the meantime, though, chances are that management will be relatively-unconcerned with his time away while they navigate more pressing lineup questions ahead of their looming regular season debut.

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