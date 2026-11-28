Felix Okpara's made minimal noise as a member of the Washington Wizards, having totaled a mere five big-league minutes over three games through the regular season's opening month, but the second-round rookie escaped the team's social media bubble earlier this week when he publicly raised the stakes on an in-game scuffle while assigned to the G League.

In the middle of his Capital City Go-Go matchup against the Westchester Knicks, he took a push from former lottery pick Rob Dillingham before retaliating with all he had. He decked the little guard in the face with a clotheslining punch, and then backpedaled away from the fracas once Dillingham and his teammates looked to strike back.

Former lottery pick and now Westchester #Knicks PG Rob Dillingham punched by Capital City GoGo big man Felix Okpara



Thankfully, Ermal Kuqo - the WestChester Knicks front office exec, who separated hot heads, is 6-10 and 270 lbs pic.twitter.com/wg1FbELQyq — Darko Dželetović (@DarkoBasketball) November 27, 2026

A few key details to note: both of the active participants were ejected from the outing, one the Go-Go lost 125-104. And considering the near-foot size disparity between the combatants, a number of fans, analysts and former players chimed into the discussion, with former Wizards star Isaiah Thomas even checking in to shake his head at Okpara's approach.

That ain’t even coo. He’s a sucka for doing that and running away. First thought was to swing over that lil push? Smh not a good look https://t.co/0Hyrq6KLJv — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 27, 2026

The franchise, for their part, have declined to comment on the incident and whether they're doling out any further punishment to Okpara, who seems to have heard at least some of the noise. He's deactivated his Instagram account, with Dillingham's remaining believers and unimpressed basketball fans alike converging to air their disappointment on the big man's composure and choice in victim.

What's Next for Okpara?

When digging for recent historical comparisons to reflect back on how the franchise deals with the bad optics of their fringe-assets, numerous Washingtonians referenced former guard Ryan Rollins as someone else who was memorably made an example of.

He appeared sparingly with the 2023-24 Wizards before his eventual-Milwaukee Bucks breakout as a throw-in to Jordan Poole's cross-court move from Golden State before getting abruptly-waived, having accumulated seven counts of petit larceny for a string of shoplifting runs.

Nov 6, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Wizards guard Ryan Rollins (9) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Okpara, conversely, invited negative attention strictly-on the court. Fights getting out of hand happens fairly-often, even if punches don't connect as often as the jostling may suggest.

Additionally, Okpara is likely higher-prioritized as an asset than Rollins was at the time of his accused thievings and departure. He was actually chosen with one of Washington's personal draft picks, even costing a Day Two trade-up to bolster the Wizards' size up front.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Felix Okpara (34) attempts a jump shot against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He still has a long way to go before he's secured anything resembling a stable role above the G League level, having been granted the opportunity to work on his game against lower-leverage competition as a part of his two-way agreement. While his game as a rim-running center remains rudimentary, his active defense remains appreciated right alongside his fit as a finisher alongside Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa and the litany of Washington creators.

They certainly seemed excited to bring him aboard, with Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins vocally-praising his on- and off-court traits in Okpara's introductory presser. We'll have to keep on waiting to see whether the Wizards will make a call on Okpara's short- and/or long-term fate before their weekend matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Another soundbite from Will Dawkins, this one from his Friday appearance alongside Felix Okpara. I asked him how his draft preferences alter to conform to Day Two prospects available to him, and he gave some intel on the “Wizards traits” his scouts look for on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/dQI9g7q2Py — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) June 28, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!