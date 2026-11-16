Trae Young's New Low Point Adds to Wizards Coaching Staff's Mounting To-Do List

Trae Young did the implausible this past weekend. The 28-year-old point guard, career-24.9 point per game scorer and headlining Washington Wizards distributor, finished an NBA game without logging a point. He took five shots over 26 starting-caliber minutes before recording a fully-healthy duck, just the first of his lengthy, highlight-happy career.

Trae Young and Anthony Davis didn’t cross the opposing free-throw line after this missed layup. Alex Sarr jogged back on defense.



Houston scored a 3-on-2 break.



Poor effort. Zero accountability. pic.twitter.com/Fh8leKtDRJ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 16, 2026

He wasn't the only reason why the Wizards lost 147-119 to the Houston Rockets in a game that lacked much of any discipline or energy out of the home team, nor has he been solely to blame for the still-ongoing seven-game losing streak. But between his poor fit within this version of Washington's offense and worsening shooting impact, he presents yet another pickle for the Wizards' already-drowning coaches to handle.

Young's Impending Cost

Ideally, such a dissection of Young's place within the Wizards' scheme would begin with "Forget the contract," but the four-year, $212 million deal is just too much to ignore. That matrimony between newly-extended player and organization is just beginning, and it's hard to imagine head coach Brian Keefe and co. doing anything drastic with the accomplished veteran. He's yet to make any major shakeups to his unimpressive bench rotation, making a fully-healthy starting lineup tweak seem like a bridge too far under the present circumstances.

Nov 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) advances the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young's lingering believers may point to the eight assists and pair of steals he'd end up notching despite the lack of any points- again, a once-unthinkable in-game conclusion considering his place among the game's most despised free throw drawers- but as long as he's incapable of providing the on-ball separation he seeks around the perimeter, don't expect any consistent results out of his self-created dissection attempts between the 38.3/30.4% shooting splits from the field and long-range, respectively.

Washington's bevy of spot-up dependents and rim-finishers haven't been nearly as productive as some hoped without the relentless multi-level pressure Young once forced upon opponents. The lack of floor-spacing means defenses don't have to overreact to his size-ups, and it certainly hasn't helped that his once-lethal floater has seemingly-vanished, sparing anyone from having to collapse on the live-ball passer.

Look no further than how mightily AJ Dybantsa has struggled to acclimate to Washington. As exciting as the few moments of youthful scoring brilliance have been, how is the lauded slasher with shooting concerns of his own supposed to attack the rack with Young's diminished gravity having combined with the supersized, paint-camping lineups clogging the lane?

Here’s the main reason I see zero reason to worry about AJ Dybantsa: this team is giving him some of the worst spacing you will see. He’s a drive-first player where every time he catches the ball, there are like five bodies in the paint, including two of his own teammates often. https://t.co/iDpOFI5zbI pic.twitter.com/vZSb29jIYf — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 16, 2026

Again, the slowed offensive results don't live and die with Young. The situation would be aided if his slumping shooters could rediscover their sparks and knock down their wide-open looks, but given just how much responsibility Young is tasked with on a possession-to-possession basis, some sort of change has to be considered should the Wizards hope to escape the humiliating schneid.

An Alternative Path Worth Considering

Young's place in D.C. will, to some level, always remain tied with CJ McCollum, the fellow score-first guard for whom the 4x All-Star was traded for. Despite the older McCollum having enjoyed a shining playoff moment of his own last spring, he's taken on a completely different role within Atlanta's system despite comparably-better efficiency counters.

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) points during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks' most respected veteran willingly gave up his starting gig to a rookie, Kingston Flemings, fresh off of an 18+ point per game campaign in the interest of forwarding more productive long-term results for the team.

"I think it gives him a chance to develop," he clarified. "For us as a franchise and for us as an organization, I'm 35 and he's 19, so I see the vision of where they're going. I think for us to be successful, he has to develop. He has to get better. We got to be able to have a deep team who's able to contribute off the bench."

CJ McCollum explains why he gave up his starting spot to 19 year old Kingston Fleming, saying the team's long term success depends on developing its younger players



“As a starting unit I think we were a little sluggish. I think we were lackluster. From a ball movement… pic.twitter.com/YuSQgqJSsa — dank (@cptdankkk) November 14, 2026

“I think for me, the way I play, I can get to it off the bench. I can get to it as a starter. I think that I'm mature enough to be able to handle different roles, different minutes, be utilized on the ball and off the ball. And I think for us to be successful long term, they have to be able to see the growth and development in some of our younger players as well."

Upon his introduction to Washington, Young treated his newest destination as something of a fresh start, clearly taking note of the young talent peppering the budding roster while advocating for his excitement to play off-ball and defend as a member of the group. His front office made it clear upon his re-inking that he was intended to play a complimentary style in the name of empowering the future, with the majority of the rotation aligning closer to the under-25 divider than the Young/Anthony Davis timeline.

Even though we're only 14 games into this autumn's slate, whatever the parties' initially had in mind isn't panning out. 4-10 is teetering dangerously-close to the marks they posted during the years in which they were less-than-concerned with rattling off nightly wins, and now that the stakes have been raised, the time for the staff to do anything- whether that be shuffle up the second-string lineups, stagger Young's minutes with some of the starters McCollum-style or make an even more drastic personnel decision- is nigh.

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