Grading the Move: Wizards Bring Anthony Gill Back to Fill Final Roster Spot

At long last, the Washington Wizards have finished assembling their fully-rostered 2026-27 lineup, and they picked a fitting player to fill a familiar 15th-man role. Anthony Gill is back and buckled in for a seventh Wizards campaign to extend his status as the franchise’s longest-tenured on-court contributor.

The Washington Wizards have re-signed Anthony Gill to a one-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Gill has shot 54.5% from the field over the past six seasons with the Wizards and has been a beloved locker room presence. Gill now holds Washington’s 15th roster spot. pic.twitter.com/M6Jv6nt3Hn — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 15, 2026

Gill, who’s coming off an age-33 season that included career-bests in nightly points (5.8), rebounds (2.9), assists (1.3), field goal percentage (62.8%) and minutes (17.3), made a strong case to return last Spring in helping to spell an injury-depleted front court. He’ll slide in as more front court depth to throw behind Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton whenever any of the more rotation-friendly bigs need a sparsely-utilized veteran forward to chew regular season minutes.

But that numerical produce isn’t why he’s earned a return ticket back to D.C., as is frequently the case for presumed depth chart dwellers. Alongside a loaded cast of hungry prospects and stars, the local fixture will continue mixing his friendly, community service-oriented touch in with the occasional bucket.

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) takes a shot during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s been happy to play the role of the helpful, consummate professional since joining Washington midway through the 2020-21 season, and it’s a position he continued enjoying even after the Wizards explored alternatives with that final coveted roster spot. Even while names like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan came and went, there was Gill, resuming his usual place alongside the team at events like the Wizards’ visit to pay their respects to local authorities in memorializing victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Honoring the hometown heroes in the @dcfireems and the @DCPoliceDept who serve our community every day 💙



On the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we remember those who lost their lives and honor all who answered the call. pic.twitter.com/vpeeOr7REz — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 11, 2026

Most fans and analysts figured he’d find a way to stick around, whether that would be in a fringe-playing or coaching position. As it turns out, Gill has at least one more go-around left in him as the Wizards’ beloved locker room guardian, where he's done nothing but coax the growth of his younger teammates.

Grade: A