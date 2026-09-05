How NBA2K27 Has the Wizards Season Going

With the release of a new NBA2K game, there is always some social clout to gain. The recent edition has shown some love for the Washington Wizards, with multiple top-100-rated players. The Wizards are also rated the 13th-best team in the game. This alone shows that some narratives around the organization are changing, but what does the game have the Wizards doing during the season?

Preseason Signing

We already know Russell Westbrook retired, but in the game, he's still a free agent. In this simulation, Westbrook, for some reason, unretired and joined the Wizards, similar to initial reports regarding the future Hall of Famer. That was the only move the Wizards made before the season in the simulation, though. To stay as realistic as possible, Westbrook was waived and forced to retire in this simulation to keep up with current NBA moves.

Starting Five

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts after suffering an apparent injury against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the start of the season, NBA2K has Trae Young, Tre Johnson, AJ Dybantsa, Anthony Davis, and Alex Sarr as the starting five. Kyshawn George was the first off the bench, acting as the sixth man who can easily replace any player on the court. Then it was followed up by Bilal Coulibaly, Will Riley, DAndre Ayton, and Bub Carrington to round out the rotation. Both Khris Middleton and Justin Champagnie received some minutes, but nothing over 10 minutes a night.

The NBA Cup

2K has the Wizards having the most success they have had in the cup, winning two games in their group. They beat the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets but dropped the two against the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls. They missed the elimination stage due to point differential. Chicago had a better point differential of 42 points, which gave them the fourth seed in the simulation.

Trade Deadline Moves and Review

Shockingly, the Wizards made zero moves at the trade deadline in the simulation. In fact, only three trades were made in the entire NBA according to the game's logic. Of course, this is not realistic, as small trades involving draft picks are always made; however, it does seem realistic that the Wizards would be fine with their roster.

At the deadline, the Wizards are 22-33, sitting as the tenth seed in the East. There was also a change to the starting five, where Coulibaly replaced Dybantsa as a starter. Other than that, the rotation stayed the same.

All-Star Break

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts after a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards had one All-Star, with Young being the sole representative. Young also participated in the three-point contest, where he lost to Tyrese Haliburton in the final. The team also had three rising stars. Rookie Dybantsa and second-year players Riley and Johnson were the selections.

End of Season Accolades

Only one player earned an accolade: Dybantsa. However, in the simulation, Dybantsa averaged under 10 points a game, which led to him being named only to the All-Rookie second team. Dybantsa averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds a game. He did play in all 82 games as well, but only started 65.

Davis somehow played 80 games, but only averaged a measly 13.8 points. Young played all 82, and averaged 21.1 points on 42 percent shooting from distance. The biggest surprise was Johnson, who started all 76 games he played and was second on the team in scoring with 15.4 a night.

Play-In Tournament

The Wizards finished as the tenth seed with 33 wins and faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in. They lost 111-108 and were eliminated from the postseason. Despite a healthy season, the youth still wasn't enough for the Wizards to make the playoffs.

Draft Lottery

The Wizards went into the lottery with the 11th-best odds at first overall. They ended up jumping to second overall, the highest they could jump in the draft. Despite losing the play-in, they were rewarded with a high draft pick and finally became a winning team.

Offseason Moves

In the draft, the Wizards kept the pick and drafted the best available player, Jordan Smith Jr., out of Arkansas. While the point guard is considered one of the top players right now in this class, there is no guarantee he remains a top five talent. One should never underestimate a John Calipari guard, though.

The Wizards made a few signings, but nothing major in free agency. They brought in center Paul Reed, who was the 58th pick in 2020. They also brought back Julian Reese on a one-year minimum, despite his recent trade to the Denver Nuggets and subsequent waiver.

Bilal Coulibaly was not offered a contract extension and was a restricted free agent. He had two offers: one for three years and $95 million from the Golden State Warriors, and another from the Milwaukee Bucks for one year worth $15 million. The Wizards decided not to match the Warriors' offer, and Coulibaly joined the Warriors.

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