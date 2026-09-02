Diluting Doubts: Justin Champagnie's Fight to Avoid Familiar Fate from Wizards Seasons Past

It wasn't too long ago that Justin Champagnie was most-closely associated with a personalized spot at the most unused end of the Washington Wizards' bench.

All anyone really knew about the previously-undrafted wing was that he regularly tried hard on defense- an admirable trait, especially for someone barely hanging onto his place at the NBA's margins, but not a hard base archetype to find.

That was when he was introduced to the Wizards fan base in the 2023-24 season, the first of their rebooted rebuild. Since then, he's come to know a completely different strand of minute inconsistencies; only now, he's suffering from his unassailable on-court impact.

Justin Champagnie is averaging the most rebounds per-36 min. (11.8) of any player 6-foot-6 or shorter since Charles Barkley.



The last to average 11+/36 was Wizards Russell Westbrook.



From the Wizards' radio broadcast: pic.twitter.com/wnyX3HtRKw — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) December 27, 2025

He's so obviously impactful as a deterrent, hustling play-finisher and positionally-proficient rebounder that Champagnie ended up getting re-buried in Washington's 2025-26 lineups, now as a fully-rostered contributor and strategic weapon. He sat out numerous second-halves and entire games in the interest of boosting the Wizards' odds of finishing with strong draft pick odds, something they wouldn't have been able to accomplish against his relentlessly-winning efforts.

Now that the organization's ready to move on to a more competitive phase of their construction process, he's exactly the role player the rest of Washington lineup needs. Positional logjam be damned; Champagnie doesn't need the ball in his hands to make regular game-swinging plays, and he has the chance to earn more stability than he's ever seen as a pro over the coming months.

Champagnie's Biggest Limiting Factors

At least, that's how things should pan out in a deserving world.

The Wizards have preached their insistence on maintaining a meritocracy, claiming that opportunities are earned and not given, with no Wizards representing that same journey from G Leaguer to reliable handyman quite like the 25-year-old forward.

Mar 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) blocks the shot by Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the first half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's as dogged a defender as Washington has to throw at opposing wing scorers, especially apparent with defensive specialist Jamir Watkins down for the count through the season to come. His intensity allows him to keep pace with naturally-gifted prospects like Bilal Coulibaly, an important feature to account for when parsing through the likeliest names to populate the second-unit Wizards.

There, his biggest minute competitors will include a few defensively-lacking multi-positional scorers in Will Riley and Khris Middleton on top of Coulibaly, deserving impact-makers each fighting to back up starting guards and wings like Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa and Kyshawn George.

Even if Champagnie, whose scoring game is largely-limited to cut finishes, catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and transition work, lacks the bag that many members of the offensively-tilted Wizards possess, his sheer determination to tip the possession scale in Washington's favor will win him popularity once the Wizards start winning on a more routine basis. And on a team with so many ball-handlers and creators as it is, an off-ball screener and corner-sitter will go appreciated.

Mar 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) embraces Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) after the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He posted field goal percentages over 50% through back-to-back years as a nightly Wizard, but he'll still be dependent on that streaky 3-ball in winning as many minutes as he can alongside drivers-and-kickers like Young. While his 38.3% long-range hit rate from two years ago would be nice to replicate, he never quite managed to dig himself out of the slow-start he got off to this past campaign.

Granted, those misses arrived with Champagnie barely straddling the Wizards' rotation. He averaged barely over eight minutes per game through the first month of action, and may very well approach the situation to come with more immediate confidence should the franchise lay their trust in him on the table at the beginning of their schedule.

Yes, someone as accomplished as Middleton is a bigger name than Champagnie, and the Wizards have poured significant more time and assets into the development of players such as Coulibaly and Riley as hand-picked draftees. But with star-caliber participants to appease and the time to tap into a new phase of the team-wide development process creeping ever-closer, he's someone who head coach Brian Keefe will have to meaningfully utilize before November for a change.

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