How Much do the Wizards Need Free Agents at Positions of Need?

When most NBA fans see the Washington Wizards, they see a down-and-out franchise who'll greatly appreciate all that comes with AJ Dybantsa. The headlining prospect out of the 2026 NBA Draft has all of the makings of the kind of player who ends rebuilds; uber-talented with the ball in his hands and athletic enough to reset Washington's draft criteria, he'll unquestionably ascend into the face of whatever the organization has planned next.

But now that it's time to move past the NBA Draft and into free agency, those who haven't paid as much attention to Washington's margins have to actually take a look at Dybantsa's future supporting cast members, and they may be pleasantly surprised at their findings.

He'll be joined by a litany of fellow up-and-comers to aid Anthony Davis and Trae Young, floor-raising veteran stars who'll soon reveal that the Wizards' roster is more unproven than it is unimpressive. They need free agents as much as anyone coming off of a sub-20 win campaign, but let's make sure we're at least looking to make sure we're bolstering the most needy position groups first before blindly adding talent.

Where Should Washington be Looking for Help?

The Wizards went out of their way to assess their center shortage in last week's draft, snagging the 22-year-old Felix Okpara with the 46th pick.

He doesn't come close to rivaling Dybantsa in terms of upside and versatility, but his archetype as a rim-rolling big capable of putting his hands up on defense is one that's been known to flourish in a Young-led offense.

I like the Okpara pick. Solid 2nd round swing.



Has the size + length to play center in the league and can excel in both switching and drop coverage schemes. Limited offensively but good lob threat, great Gortat screener and offensive rebounder. Fills a need for the Wiz as well👍 pic.twitter.com/pmPCNKez1r — Jim (@Wiz_Weekly) June 29, 2026

He arrives as a pure "need" pick, and that desire for front court help goes even deeper than unavailability concerns already posted by the presently-injured Alex Sarr and the legendarily-brittle Davis. The limited Okpara still has a long way to go before he's capable of playing big-league minutes, and even then, his second-string competition consists of the offensively-tilted Tristan Vukcevic and the similarly-inflexible Julian Reese.

The Wizards could have some cap space and multiple roster spots open should they opt to part ways with longtime veteran Anthony Gill and lingering trade chip D'Angelo Russell. Should they see fit to purchase a reserve big out of free agency, there are numerous veteran center options to turn to.

Marvin Bagley III is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular name uttered among the exploring masses. The 2x Wizard got better with each Washington stint, and his rebounding and defensive services are right back on the table following his inclusion in the Davis trade.

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) warms up before the game between the Washington Wizards and the LA Clippers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even if they miss on the subtly-enticing Bagley, other alternatives present their own intriguing avenues. Shot-blocking extraordinaire Walker Kessler is worth a bid as a restricted free agent out of the Utah Jazz, while a respectable floor-spacer like Sandro Mamukelashvili, formerly of the Toronto Raptors, could extend the rotation with a sturdier iteration of Vukcevic's offensive package.

Where are the Wizards Deeper than Fans Realize?

Washington's crowded assortment of rangy wings takes up so much of the roster that their assortment of pure guards looks almost as top-heavy as the center platoon, at least at first glance.

Young will resume starting point guard responsibilities on opening night, just as the 4x All-Star has always enjoyed over after eight professional seasons, leaving Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington as the only "true" guards to spell his on-ball minutes. And given how unlikely they are to serve as sufficient defensive improvements coupled with the doubt attached to fringe names like Jaden Hardy and Cam Whitmore, it's easy to see how fans got caught up so quickly with rumors of Russell Westbrook's return.

Wizards have interest in signing Russell Westbrook this summer, per @TheSteinLine



The 82-0 legend.



For more: https://t.co/PjVo2QUNDa pic.twitter.com/uWJRDpRfmu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 30, 2026

But this is where we have to remember who, exactly, the Wizards have along the wings. Pieces like Kyshawn George, Will Riley and, most notably, Dybantsa, are more than capable at dissecting defenses themselves and getting to their own shots, opening the door for Washington to tap into jumbo lineups whenever Young takes a seat.

They don't need another small guard to dribble the air out of the second unit lineups. The non-Dybantsa prospects need time on and off of the ball to develop, too, and the best way to do that is by giving the point-forwards their own occasional personal plays outside of Young's rigid structure.

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