One Wizards Storyline to Monitor for Each Newly-Released Nationally-Televised Game

The Washington Wizards have no shortage of reasons to draw more eyes than usual entering the 2026-27 season, even if the NBA's schedule-makers and TV time slot bookers remain reluctant to include the young team among their prized golden eggs.

Trae Young's first full-length appearance away from his former Atlanta home, Anthony Davis' hunt to continue proving his worth in his Eastern Conference debut and the AJ Dybantsa-headlined Wizards young corps somehow had to settle for six nationally-televised outings, one of the lower marks that a team with the reigning No. 1 NBA Draft prospect could have anticipated. But following one recent reveal via NBA TV's own schedule release, Washington fans can look forward to a few more public opportunities to prove their worth to the viewers.

Oct 24, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards can expect four more matchups to be aired on the league-owned network, bringing their raw total of games set to escape the LeaguePass/Monumental Sports Network-verse to 10. And with the subtly-versatile Wizards only adding reasons to tune into the next step of their rebuild, they'll have no shortage of storylines to tempt the general masses with over the months to come.

12/26: Portland Trail Blazers @ Washington Wizards

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) celebrates during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Storyline to note: Deni Avdija 's annual return trip home to D.C.

Even if we look past stars like Damian Lillard and Ja Morant manning Portland's back court, this Western Conference visitor will be sure to draw a spirited crowd.

There's a vocal subsect of Wizards fans dead-set on the belief that the team never should have parted ways with Avdija, the formerly-promising draft prospect who's finally bloomed into an All-Star since getting traded from Washington.

The 2025-26 Wizards may have only won 17 games, but they still knew to take their Avdija matchup seriously in splitting their season's Trail Blazers series. Washington's vast array of wing defenders went right at their former teammate, harassing him into some key turnovers in a tight victory. The young corps list of personal matchup partners is short, with Portland registering as a slight-exception to the upstarts.

12/30: Washington Wizards @ Toronto Raptors

Jan 13, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (32) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Storyline to note: Wizards can help welcome Kawhi Leonard back east

Seven largely-disappointing Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers seasons ended with one loud, cap-circumventing bang this week, sending the future Hall-of-Famer back to the same team he won the 2019 NBA Finals MVP with as a one-and-done Toronto Raptor.

BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe -- stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/JCV5bI88BE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2026

Save for one $700,000 restitution fee, he'll move on from the league-mandated punishment scot-free. Now, his biggest task is to do what he couldn't do with the last few Clippers rosters in actually advancing through the playoffs.

The defensively-stingy Raptors are talented, evidenced in their seven-game bout with the Cleveland Cavaliers in this past spring's first round matchup, but they need a boost almost as badly as Leonard does. He hasn't won a series since the 2020-21 postseason, while Toronto's drought extends one additional year longer.

Escaping the Play-In Tournament picture is the same goal the Wizards are looking to meet following their own stretch of lean seasons. On paper, they seem well-equipped to make Leonard work for his points with their slew of perimeter stoppers, making him a fitting test for the young band of two-way disruptors looking to make a jump in their regional standings.

1/1: San Antonio Spurs @ Washington Wizards

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reaches for the ball while defending Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Storyline to note: Wizards take their idealized Victor Wembanyama defense mechanism for a spin

For their third time in four games, the Wizards will return to the NBA TV panel, but this competition won't be quite so up-in-the-air in the eyes of oddsmakers.

While the Wizards were busy padding their 2026 NBA Draft lottery odds with a seemingly-endless slew of uncompetitive losses, the Spurs were busy putting their own young studs in a position to succeed with a season spent defensively-dominating en route to these past NBA Finals. Wembanyama seized a respected position that someone like a similarly-devastating talent in Alex Sarr still looks to earn, unanimously winning Defensive Player of the Year in out-blocking his fellow Frenchman.

He, along with a newcomer in Davis, promise to ruin many-a-center's nights this fall with an inescapable web of contesting bodies and swatting hands. Wembanyama, standing nearly a half-foot taller than any of the Wizards' seven-footers, will remain a matchup nightmare regardless of his competition, but Washington seems better positioned than most at making him have to work for his shots.

3/18: Philadelphia 76ers @ Washington Wizards

Nov 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Storyline to note: Davis and LeBron James engage in their first battle as eastern foes debuts in front of Washington's fans

The Wizards can look forward to three different in-season matchups against the upcoming season's biggest story. The 41-year-old James is changing teams for perhaps the final time, waltzing right into the backyard of one of his most famous former teammates.

NBA TV is catching the second of three 76ers showdowns lining the Wizards' 82-piece slate, with this marking the first that Washington fans will get to personally observe between the aging titans. The former 2020 NBA Champions stared one another down once apiece during Davis' pair of fragmented Dallas Mavericks seasons, but both will be starting over fresh entering 2027.

For all we know, the antsy 10x All-Star may have very well moved onto his next stop by the time James and co. come to town given all of the ominous extension and trade rumors clouding Washington, so maybe this personal matchup won't end up factoring into the Wizards' game plan. Even if Davis isn't in it for the long run, his young teammates (plus recent rim-running co-Laker Deandre Ayton) can still cut their teeth against a contender manned by the still-productive GOAT candidate.

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