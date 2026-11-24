With only three NBA games scheduled for this evening, the nationally-televised Washington Wizards have a wide-open chance to clearly state that they're back as the dark horse challenger all of their bullish believers hoped they could eventually unite to be.

Things sure seem to have lined up in favor of their attention-grabbing surge, with the Wizards entering their final NBA Cup seeding match with wins over each of their last three adversaries. All who stand between the upstarts and their maiden voyage to the knockout round are the Boston Celtics, the only member of their group with an undefeated in-tournament record thus far.

EMIRATES NBA CUP STANDINGS UPDATE ‼️



🏆 ORL improves to 3-0 in East Group A

🏆 DEN improves to 2-0 in West Group A

🏆 OKC improves to 2-1 in West Group B

🏆 LAL improves to 2-1 in West Group C

🏆 TOR improves to 2-1 in East Group A

🏆 CLE improves to 2-1 in East Group B

🏆 ATL… pic.twitter.com/J8ZxYB0WMt — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2026

They're not exactly riding high in making the trip to D.C., opening an opportunity for the Wizards to keep the good times coming against their wounded opponents. But given the vast ocean of difference between Boston's experience in high-stakes situations vs. the Wizards' relative-inexperience with all eyes on them, consider their hosting of the Celtics as the best test of progress they've seen all throughout the young 2026-27 campaign.

Continuing to Hold Up Against Cup Implications

After entering this fall with just one victory across 12 seeding matchups over the last three years, the fledgling Wizards have done well to stick it out in the competition's running with a 2-1 record over cross-listed regular season outings.

Their sole slip-up, a 139-132 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, continues looming large with an alternative wild card path to the next phase remaining in the cards. The Wizards are tied with their Mid-Atlantic rivals by pure record, but still lag behind both the Hawks and Celtics in scoring differential and total points collected.

The Wizards would jump to first place in East Group C with an NBA Cup win tonight vs. Boston.



If that happens, head-to-head record will determine who wins the group between Washington, Boston and Atlanta. (ATL @ BOS on Friday)



Wiz are eliminated if one of the following occurs: pic.twitter.com/CfWj0D6x9a — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 24, 2026

They don't exactly control their own destiny, but everything's gone Washington's way in the week leading up to the most recent leg of their continued homestand. The ailing Celtics are coming down from their hot season start in succumbing to a fresh slew of injuries, while the defensively-livened Wizards work to string a fourth consecutive win together right in time for NBC's cameras to capture the early stages of their rapid-fire turnaround.

Catching the Celtics while they're Down

The usually-competent Bostonians have been better than anyone at avoiding extensive skids over the last decade-plus. They've gone a dozen years since dropping five contests in a row, an active record by a considerable, era-bridging margin.

Each team’s last 5-game losing streak by year:



2014 - Celtics

…

2021 - Nuggets

2022 - Knicks, Lakers, Cavs

2023 - Thunder

2024 - Pistons

2025 - Spurs, Sixers, Rockets, Hawks

2026 - 19 teams



Boston’s lost 4 straight coming into tonight.https://t.co/J3LmsFbvMx pic.twitter.com/of91ojIj6P — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 24, 2026

They haven't always let injuries command their futures, memorably winning 56 games over a 2025-26 season that enjoyed only 16 appearances out of franchise star Jayson Tatum. But with he, Paul George and Mitchell Robinson each shuffling in and out of Boston's recent lineups, they've now gone nine days since mounting their last win. They've cashed in on a mere 28.3% of their 3-point attempts while chucking over 51 per game over the streak, the exact opposite of the way the Wizards have churned out recent successes.

Washington, by comparison, has hit on 41.7% of their threes over their own last four, with their 116-96 handling of the Orlando Magic exemplifying the corner they've turned. They sank 22 triples thanks to seven different shooting contributors while holding a third-straight foe from cracking 100 points, something the Celtics themselves have struggled to accomplish on offense over their last two defeats.

Nov 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's worth noting that even after the slide, the C's still stand at 11-6, the near-inverse of Washington's 7-11 mark. They have the personnel to hunt Young on switches all night and the discipline to hurt the Wizards in the margins, especially-easy to imagine considering how drastically their effort levels have waxed and waned. But given the Celtics' recent follies, a realistic case can be made that the hometown team could surprise the visitors with a competitive slugfest.

AJ Dybantsa's Case to Take Matchup Personally

While Anthony Davis remains the likeliest bet to lead Washington in scoring, having done so through the season's opening month to the tune of 25.1 nightly points, all eyes turn to his rookie entering his first whack against his hometown team.

AJ Dybantsa, a Brockton, MA native, didn't just grow up rooting for the local team. He was a die-hard supporter of these Tatum-captained Celtics, having gone so far as to spend time alongside the All-Star's basketball camp en route to his development as the previous draft's top-selected prospect.

Tonight: AJ Dybantsa vs Jayson Tatum 🍿



Dybantsa faces off against his former Massachusetts mentor for the first time pic.twitter.com/D6wNEqTuCu — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) November 24, 2026

Tatum's gone on to represent the idea of versatility among jumbo wings in the eyes of draft analysts, and Dybantsa, much like Cooper Flagg before him, earned some loose comparisons to Boston's frontman thanks to his intriguing skillset. He can already pass, rebound and defend at a level that resembles rookie Tatum a decade ago, and what he lacks in the Celtic's outside jumper he makes up for with a strand of athleticism that's only discovered atop marquee prospect batches.

November 18, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards AJ Dybantsa (4) dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards have begun channeling his strengths into their routine plans of attack at just the right time, as Dybantsa's finally played his way out of getting stuck in the corner like some afterthought. Now that some of his shooters have begun awakening from their respective slumbers, he's come into his own in averaging 19.7 points, 10 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the unbeaten streak as the newest member of Washington's on-ball corps.

If anyone on his roster is cut from the cloth to use Cup night as a statement-making opportunity, it's the Wizards' prized prospect. He wants to headline the squad's turnaround as badly as anyone, and as this past draft cycle proved, he's eager to wedge his hungry instincts wherever he can in the interest of winning at every turn.

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