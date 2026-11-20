Finally, after weeks of listless loss-compiling against teams with comparable or worse talent levels, the Washington Wizards seized a winnable opportunity. They held off the Toronto Raptors in a 103-99 revenge victory defined by their suddenly-shortened rotation, a clear sign of their desperation to halt the losing streak at eight.

November 18, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards Kyshawn George (18) celebrates against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if the Raptors were down a few key pieces, such opposing lineup limitations haven't stopped the Wizards from face-planting before. A few of their more recent follies include defeats at the hands of the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers as well as the Memphis Grizzlies without a slew of their usual rotational pieces, meaning that the Chicago Bulls have just as much of a chance to challenge Washington in an NBA Cup seeding game as they did just last month.

On some of the more interesting Wizards to keep eyes on with one of their lone November victims stepping up to the plate for a rematch:

Which Direction will Tre Johnson Choose to Take?

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe made a statement in his much-needed improvement to 5-11, reducing the minutes of several of his once-relied-upon reserves. While Johnson and Deandre Ayton were each held under 10 minutes per game, a long-awaited bit of consequences for their lack of regular bench production, Bub Carrington was cut from the rotation entirely in accepting his first-ever DNP-Coach's Decision at the NBA level.

Bub Carrington’s streak of 179 consecutive games played to begin his NBA career has ended.



What a run. pic.twitter.com/RzOi6tEw6n — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 19, 2026

For Johnson, the shooting specialist who's grown streakier than ever across a tough start to his sophomore campaign, the crossroads he's tasked with maneuvering is clear. Either he can join Carrington on the bench full-time- a position he's presently-close to given the eight-minute leash he was constrained to in Toronto- or he can join Bilal Coulibaly and Khris Middleton as continued regulars.

He doesn't need to play perfectly, but more off-ball effort and defensive attentiveness will go a long way amidst the organization's attempts at squeezing any production out of their role players.

How Long will the Coaches Ride Khris Middleton's Final Gasps for Air?

On the topic of the still-unclear bench hierarchy, fans must wonder how long the Wizards can hope Middleton continues providing timely shot-making and surprise winning contributions.

They're leaning on him more than anyone would have assumed they would the last time they visited Chicago, when he was already beginning to play his way out of the rotation three games into the season.

November 18, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley (5) dribbles against Khris Middleton (22) of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he has little, if anything, to offer on defense at 35, he remains one of the few second-stringers with the poise and feel to play all over the court as an off-ball playmaker and shooter. He's scored three buckets in each of the three outings he's experienced since getting revived, even if his production has noticeably slipped over the course of each individual matchup.

Someone, whether that be Johnson, Carrington or some other deep-cut, would be greatly-appreciated coming off of a Toronto experience that saw just three total points out of the non-Middleton reserves. For as fluidly as he performs alongside most of the starters, the Wizards' staff will have to determine how aggressive they're willing to be in prioritizing the short-term solution over the developmental chips amidst their collective chase to avoid the Eastern Conference's cellar.

Did AJ Dybantsa Finally Force Washington Into a Wake-Up Call?

After weeks of being treated as some sort of appendage, standing in the corner and waiting for the ball to swing, the Wizards finally treated their prized rookie as such in their Canada visit. Dybantsa scored a career-high 23 points on 9/17 shooting, making the most of the 25.3% usage rate he was tasked with.

Fans had to be relieved seeing him held to just three attempts from beyond the 3-point line, with his flat jumper having done him no good over the schneid. He's much better with the ball in his hands as a downhill slasher, and the team clearly recognized the importance of spoon-feeding him opportunities in granting Dybantsa more touches than other creators in Trae Young and Kyshawn George.

AJ Dybantsa first career double double



23 PTS, 12 REBS, 1 STL, 5/6 FT on 9/17 FG pic.twitter.com/BXiY3QmGBn — NBA Performances (@NBARewinds) November 19, 2026

Unfortunately for Dybantsa and the rest of the league's viewing audience, the most recent draft's no. 1 pick didn't get to square off against fellow rookie phenom Caleb Wilson due to an early-season ankle injury. The Wizards ended up prevailing despite Wilson's game-high 30-bomb, and they'd have plenty to gain from Dybantsa dealing similar damage now that the young Bull's been sidelined with a fractured hand.

In his place has risen Matas Buzelis, Chicago's star prospect over the last two pre-Wilson seasons. He's averaged over 18 a game with the offense built around his shooting and driving talent including 23 and 25 over his last two appearances, respectively, paving the way for an entertaining duel between athletically-scoring wings- at least, should Washington continue making life easier for their own key asset.

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