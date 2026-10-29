Studs and Duds from Wizards Third Loss on the Season

Another game where the Washington Wizards couldn't close out what should have been a win. After leading by 10 at the half, the Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by 10, getting outscored 20 -10 in the second half.

Having both Justin Champagnie and Tre Johnson injured clearly hurt the Wizards. If just one of them were healthy, this game probably would have turned into a win. Still, let's talk about the studs and duds who did play.

Stud: AJ Dybantsa

AJ DYBANTSA IN HIS NBA DEBUT:



19 POINTS

2 ASSISTS

2 REBOUNDS

8/12 FG

26 MINUTES



WHAT A DEBUT FROM AJ DYBANTSA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RotL821hVL — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 29, 2026

AJ Dybantsa finally made his NBA debut, and he didn't disappoint. He dominated in the mid-range just like he did in college, and his three-point shot looked very viable. He clearly made this offense look even better.

What was impressive, though, was his off-ball play, as he fit alongside Trae Young perfectly. The defense was also very solid. The Wizards have found a superstar in Dybantsa, and the future is shining.

Dud: Khris Middleton

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) lobs a pass in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Brian Keefe wants to go with a 10-man rotation, then Khris Middleton cannot be the Champagnie replacement. The time has just clearly caught up to him. He looks much slower than last season, and it is costing the team on both ends.

One of the big questions with the Champagnie injury was who takes the minutes. One solution was Middleton, but this game shows why that won't work. Instead, the team needs to experiment with Will Riley and Tre Mann, or make a trade for a physical rebounder.

Stud: Kyshawn George

Wizards forward Kyshawn George has notched his 10th assist of the night, setting a new career-high in assists.



He had previously logged nine on two other occasions.#ForTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/ymsCYgJmIM — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) October 29, 2026

Kyshawn George took a smaller role on ball in this one, and it worked. It made him more aggressive off-ball, and he was less turnover-prone. It forced him to be smarter and take more time to make decisions.

Dybantsa being back clearly helped George. He no longer has as much pressure, which just made him play with more confidence. It will be interesting to see if he continues to excel in this lesser role.

Dud: Rebounding

Once again, rebounding was an issue in this loss. The Wizards grabbed only 27 rebounds, and no team will ever win a game like that. Something has to change, and it starts from the top.

Brian Keefe needs to make rebounding a point of emphasis in practice and pregame. The defense has gotten so much better, but it doesn't matter if no one is grabbing a board. Going forward, this must improve, or the playoffs aren't even a possibility this season.

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