Updated Wizards Opening Night Roster and Rotation Following Final Round of Preseason Cuts

The Washington Wizards stand mere hours from Game One of their 82-game slate, the first of many instances that their fans and the general viewing audience can soak up in an attempt to measure the organization's attempts at starting fresh. Washington's already punted three years of regular season results in the interest of stacking NBA Draft odds and prospects for the future, and now, with the necessary veterans in place to aid the next push forward, it's finally embracing the chase for competitive hoops.

They had all summer to stamp their biggest offseason transactions, having signed up for the services of several experienced pros to mentor the new wave of rookie talent, but the deadline to whittle the training camp participants down to the maximum 15 fully-contracted participants and three two-way regulars was on Monday, the last day before the league-wide regular season introduction.

Naturally, the Wizards took until the last minute to make their feelings on further extension talks clear, and they only revealed their final fringe-signings last week. Now, at last, the masses know for certain who'll be ready and available to contribute come opening night, as well as a few clues pertaining to the rotation to come after a full preseason's worth of indicators worth dissecting.

Projected Regular Starting Lineup

Oct 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PG: Trae Young. Not much thought has to go into this distinction, with the 4x All-Star having just signed up for four more handsomely-paid seasons to remain a Wizard. As the preeminent passer of the bunch, he's just the expert playmaker envisioned to spoon-feed easy buckets to his still-developing teammates.

SG: AJ Dybantsa. He's already been ruled out of the season-opener after rolling his ankle in the Wizards' preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the reigning no. 1 overall draft pick will be sure to debut as a member of the starting five as the headlining face of the future.

SF: Kyshawn George. Arguably Washington's most promising development story yet, the broad-shouldered wing certified his place in the Wizards' opening unit after a sophomore season spent proving his versatility. He can shoot, create scoring opportunities for himself and others, defend and fit into whatever role he's been stuffed into over two professional seasons, and already looks to have unofficially clinched first-dibs at backup distributing responsibilities whenever Young sits.

PF: Anthony Davis. Members of Wizards media already view AD as the odds-on favorite to lead the crew in scoring as the most experienced rim-finisher of the bunch, a strength that's sure to be aided by life alongside Young and a bevy of burgeoning creators. Tre Johnson told reporters earlier this week that many teammates already view Davis as their best current player, and that the fledgling Wizards have already begun challenging him as such.

Anthony Davis says the Wizards young players haven’t been afraid to challenge him and hold him accountable.



He said on one occasion Tre Johnson told him after practice “you weren’t top 75 today.” pic.twitter.com/CnzCJVK3fT — Ben Strober (@strobersports) October 20, 2026

C: Alex Sarr. Davis has the build and rebounding expertise of your classic modern center, but Sarr, a more pick and roll-dependent lob artist than AD, looks to parlay another season of efficient development with the team's defensive needs from his still-growing 7'1 height.

Routinely-Utilized Bench Hands

G: Tre Johnson. The Wizards' top pure-shooting prospect already aces the eye test with a relaxed jump shot that extends well-beyond your average perimeter play-finisher. He shined as the preseason went along, more than willing to take advantage of the attention Young soaked up with a spot-up game that knows no range.

G: Bilal Coulibaly. He's still a work in progress as a defensive-minded athlete, and may enter this season additionally-motivated by his lack of a signed extension over the last few days. He, like Johnson, has the cutting drive and above-the-rim bounce to thrive as an off-ball helper in his own right, even if his jumper continues looking as streaky as ever.

Oct 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Deandre Ayton (8) grabs a rebound over Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) as Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) looks on in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C: Deandre Ayton. Washington's most recent buy-low acquisition doesn't have a ton of wiggle room in threatening head coach Brian Keefe's usual rotations, as he's a true center without the perimeter upside of either big starter. Still, with the aging Davis and brittle Sarr usually requiring plenty of reinforcements, the usually-healthy Ayton should see no shortage of early check-in opportunities.

F: Justin Champagnie. Think Coulibaly without the same draft-based organizational investment, but with a slightly-smoother shot release with the rebounding aggression turned all the way up. Having gotten trapped in rotational doghouses before, Champagnie should prove himself a must-deploy immediately with his usual mix of winning habits.

G: Bub Carrington. Even if he won't be offered the same long leash he saw in lower-stakes seasons past, Carrington's 40% effective 3-point stroke will ensure that he'll earn plenty of chances to keep the potentially-high-powered offense chugging as a shooter with some juice as a ball-mover.

Mar 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) and guard Bub Carrington (8) talk during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

F: Khris Middleton. If nothing else, the experienced Middleton still knows how to put the ball in the hoop, and his positive feel will be welcomed on the bench about as much as his veteran leadership will be appreciated behind the scenes. Remember, the recently-traded Middleton came back to D.C. by choice in free agency, having clearly seen something positive in Washington's infrastructure.

G: Will Riley. If there's any long-shot to see real minutes in the Wizards' home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks besides Champagnie and his yearly odyssey to escape the bench's end, it's the still-raw Riley. He's talented enough to eventually-contend for occasional point-forward touches, but he may prove himself too much of a project to immediately earn an instant 15+ minute per night workload.

Will Riley with some new moves, using the pump fake to get Bryce McGowens in the air



It’s in garbage minutes against the Pelicans bench, but Riley’s come in and looked good



Scored 11 points in 11 minutes of play pic.twitter.com/CfKFSOK198 — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) October 17, 2026

Remaining Little-Used Reserves

G: Tre Mann. Picture a Jordan Poole variant as an ambitious shooter and tough shot-attempter, handcuffed to Washington's pine behind a superior point guard talent in Young and numerous longer, more offensively-helpful prospects worth pouring resources into. He has the burst to earn the occasional look, though less than enough defensive impact to earn anything resembling regular burn.

C: Tristan Vukcevic. Give Vukcevic credit- he's still sticking around Washington entering a fourth season thanks to his rare archetype as a floor-spacing seven-footer. The question as to how much the Wizards can handle his defensive lapses remains unanswered, as we can't even say for certain that there'll ever be enough room for him in the minutes column.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (R) and Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) celebrate from the bench with Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

F: Anthony Gill. Regarded more for his helpful behind-the-scenes impact as the glue guy of glue guys, the longest-tenured Wizard's odds of ever suiting up as the clear-cut 15th man are fairly contingent on an unlucky injury storm hitting the frontcourt depth ahead of him.

Two-Way Support Worth Monitoring on the Back Burner

C: Felix Okpara. Should Washington take a liking to an energetic two-way rim presence over Vukcevic's quick-trigger game, they have just the still-maturing, Young-friendly floor-runner waiting to make his NBA debut.

G: Jamir Watkins. He impressed devoted fans as a strong defensive specialist during his own rookie campaign, encouraging Washington's front office to pick him right back up on another two-way bargain. Unfortunately for all involved, he tore his ACL at the Summer League, meaning that he'll have to sit out the season to come despite his earned spot near the head of Washington's defensive effort.

Jamir Watkins is here getting shots up at Wizards practice.



Watkins underwent surgery in July to repair a torn ACL.



A good early sign in his rehab process. pic.twitter.com/IQm9BYCNYJ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) October 5, 2026

G: Reece Beekman. The offensively-tilted guard room will demand some emerging stoppers to fill in for what they lost in Watkins, opening the door for another standout Summer Leaguer to secure the final spot on the roster. The 2x ACC Defensive Player of the Year has plenty of bulk and grit to deepen the backcourt rotation with as a first-time Wizard.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!