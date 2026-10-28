What the Justin Champagnie Injury Means for Wizards Rotation

The injury bug is heading to the Washington Wizards. After biting many of the league's superstars, it decided to infect a key role player. Justin Champagnie will now be out for an extended period of time due to a right foot fracture.

This injury will be felt throughout the rotation. Champagnie has been one of the Wizards' most impactful players the past few seasons, and their best pound-for-pound rebounder this season. Some players will need to step up in his absence.

Tenth Man Minutes

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, with this injury, about 25 minutes will need to be spread out. Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson are prime candidates to take some of those minutes, but not all of them. There will still be around 15 minutes left to hand out.

Khris Middleton and Will Riley are the two other players who can see an uptick in minutes due to the injury. So far, both players have struggled, so it is hard to justify either playing. Riley has a slight edge because of his youth, but he still needs to improve significantly to keep minutes.

Rebounding Issues

Oct 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during warm ups before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team struggled without Champagnie on the glass in the Charlotte Hornets' loss. Now, that struggle may continue with him out for a long time. Who needs to step up?

Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr are the two guys who need to step up most. Both are extremely large by strength numbers, yet sometimes they look hesitant to fight in the paint for a rebound. Those two guys will need to change their mentality and rebound more to help win some games.

This is also an area Riley can separate himself and earn those minutes. He has great size, so if he can use it to rebound, Brian Keefe will reward him with minutes. He just has to show a willingness to be physical down low.

Roster Management

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins introduces newly acquired Wizards guard Trae Young (not pictured) at a press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Robbins of The Athletic said the team hopes Champagnie will return after the All-Star break. This means they will not apply for an injured player exception. So, if they really want to go out and find a rebounder to help out in his absence, then someone will need to be traded.

The two obvious choices right now are Tre Mann and Tristan Vukcevic, but are they enough to get you a solid rotational player? Probably not, so you'd need to include draft capital in a deal. What players can they go out and get for a one-year rental, though?

The team will run into salary-matching issues. An interesting option is Joan Beringer, but it seems unlikely Washington could put together a package Minnesota would want. Another interesting player is Derrick Jones Jr. in Los Angeles. The Clippers just need any form of draft capital, so Washington could supply a later first-round pick and Tre Mann in the deal.

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