Three Likeliest Wizards to See Their Roles Jostled Following AJ Dybantsa's Activation

The Washington Wizards have enjoyed a few small wins in climbing to a 2-2 record to start their 2026-27 season, but they just received their greatest off-court victory yet in the form of a Shams Charania announcement: ESPN's lead NBA insider reported that AJ Dybantsa, the 2026 draft's first-overall pick, is set to debut for the team five gams into the campaign against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa will make his NBA debut for the Washington Wizards tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/attABMbRIn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 28, 2026

The star wing rolled his ankle during his fourth and final preseason appearance against the New Orleans Pelicans a little over a week ago, missing out on the Wizards' debut. And even though a few teammates have flourished in his stead, he'll be sure to take his rightful place in Washington's starting lineup as soon as possible.

While his desires to score, pass and contribute defensive energy will surely help the unit that's still searching for balance between the dominant All-Stars and the role-playing draftees, someone's bound to lose touches and opportunities with the shiniest prospect of the bunch sliding right into Washington's forefront. They'll benefit as a team from the added juice, but a few of his peers may see the positions they've spent the past week cultivating threatened.

Bilal Coulibaly's Instant Bench Relegation

The Wizards' longest-tenured prospect played admirably in place for Dybantsa, injecting somewhere around 70% of the No.1 pick's vaunted athleticism into the starting-five by cutting and attacking closeouts. Coulibaly lacks the pull-up, independent slashing and free throw-drawing creativity of his fellow wing, though, making this substitution on obvious one even if we look past recent draft pick bias.

Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) saves the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He chose a good time to play exactly the role asked of him in tipping his contract year off, as his active defense helped tremendously in bridging the gap between the lead scorers and Washington's helpful depth. Now that Dybantsa's back, he'll return to where he was once slated to appear as an early substitute alongside the Wizards' second stringers.

Luckily for Coulibaly, who was already being utilized as an off-ball speedster, that demotion will do little to impede his chances at further impressing his front office. The same can't be said of other starters who are doomed to concede more than pure minutes to the top prospect.

Kyshawn George's Decrease in Playmaking Responsibilities

While George, the Wizards' prized development story, has statistically-surged as a 17+ point-per-game scorer on 48.1% from the field to start the season, he's been inconsistent in properly-leveraging his passing feel unto his defending opponents. 3.3 assists to 4.8 turnovers isn't remotely sustainable for one of Washington's top wing creators.

Dybantsa's entrance will impose on George's individual impact more than anyone, even though he'll keep the starting gig that Coulibaly's sure to lose. They function similarly as on-ball playmakers with the shared footwork and strength to attack the basket, and George hasn't thrived as the same 3-point shooter he's proven to be to start the fall.

KYSHAWN GEORGE HIGHLIGHTS TONIGHT VS CHICAGO:



22 POINTS

9 REBOUNDS

5 ASSISTS

4 BLOCKS

WIZARDS WIN 124-120



KYSHAWN IS A FUTURE ALL-STAR ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DX94W79S45 — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 25, 2026

The 20 point games he's collected in back-to-back appearances heading into Cleveland won't have the same leeway to maintain with his soon-to-be diminished 28.1% usage rate. He, more than perhaps any other developmental chip, will have to prepare for a massive switch in his role, but change may be necessary considering how streaky he's proven to be in his adaptation.

Anthony Davis, No Longer the Clear Offensive Focal Point?

Even with Trae Young still conducting the Wizards' table-setting, Davis has been the clear first-scoring option in combining his pick and roll comfortability with his self-created buckets. At times, it's meant his floor-spacers and tertiary bucket-generators sitting and watching him go to work at the high post, but his results speak for themselves; 22.8 points per game registers as a team-high.

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) and guard Trae Young (3) celebrate during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young, who saw his value tank during his unpopular stint with the Atlanta Hawks, may not actually see his own role warped by much considering how deferential he's already proven to be in favor of George, Davis and Tre Johnson enjoying their touches. Daivs, conversely, might have to scale the isolation attempts back.

Dybantsa can't be crammed in the corner like Coulibaly frequently was. He'll immediately join Young among referee favorites considering his love for contact and agility in the lane, where he's already proven smart enough to read defenders' movements and lurch into fouls that he himself initiated.

George will still benefit from a fair share of possessions dictating the offense, but so will Dybantsa, if not moreso than the other starting wing. Davis, who remains influential as a floor-reading passer and diver off of screens, has plenty of alternative avenues through which to impose his will outside of his face-up midrange game. Add him to the list of other Wizards players and coaches who'll have to think outside of the box following the exciting, albeit-complicated insertion that'll command the Cleveland visit.

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