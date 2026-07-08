Three Things to Watch for During Wizards Summer League Games

NBA Summer League is upon us, which means fans can finally see first overall pick AJ Dybantsa in action. Their first game is also going to be a fun one, as they are going up against the Utah Jazz and second overall pick Darryn Peterson. At first, the game was going to be a mystery, as no one knew what the roster would look like. Now that the team has released the roster to the public, some familiar faces are on it, but what can they prove in Las Vegas? Here are three things to watch for at Summer League for the Washington Wizards.

1: Who Runs the Point

Mar 25, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards forward Will Riley (27) practices before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The roster does not have a true point guard for Summer League. They have players who can facilitate, but no one who can initiate with a pass. It is mainly a ton of catch-and-shoot players attacking wings. Right now the best option to run the point is Will Riley, and it is not a bad idea to give him reps there.

Right now, the regular-season roster is still missing a true backup point guard. They have Bub Carrington, but he is more of a combo guard. Riley is the team's best current option, as he has exceptional court vision and passing for his size. Watch to see how the team uses him this summer and whether they truly have him adapt to being a point guard or point forward.

Other players who could run the point are Tre Johnson and Dybantsa. Johnson is more of a catch-and-shoot guy, but it would not hurt for him to become a better facilitator and offensive initiator. Dybantsa is eventually going to be the first option for the Wizards, so having him learn some point guard abilities would be valuable.

2: How Involved Will Julian Reese Be

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blocks out Washington Wizards forward Julian Reese (15) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Reese was the surprise that fans needed to end last season. He is not on star watch by any means, but he does have potential to at least be a backup center or traditional four. He has this knack for rebounding that's hard to teach; he just has some holes that need improvement.

The defense is there; just the offensive bag needs some time. He does not have any true post moves, and majority of his points come from offensive rebounds. That is not a bad thing, but if he wants to carve out minutes in the NBA, he needs a few post moves. Summer League will be where he can show off that he has improved, or at least work on these moves. It will be interesting to see how much Reese plays, and if the team shuts him down at all.

3: What can Felix Okpara do on Offense

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) reacts in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Felix Okpara was drafted, it was a head scratcher. At the time, it seemed there were better big men on the board in the second round. This is not saying Okpara is bad; he has the tools to be a monster defender, and he is a crazy athlete. The question is, what can he do on offense?

His game on that end of the floor is very limited and does not provide much from what was seen at Tennessee. He is big, so he should be a great pick-and-roll threat, but no one can properly throw lobs to him on the Summer League roster. He is going to have to show off more than his screens.

It will be interesting to see what Okpara can do off the dribble, as well as what post moves he has in his bag. It is just the unknown, as he was not asked to be an offensive player in college. He was strictly there to be a shot-blocker and a presence in the paint on defense. Summer League is his opportunity to silence the haters and show off why he was drafted by the Wizards.

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