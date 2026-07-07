Darryn Peterson Applies Early Pressure Ahead of Wizards' Summer League Debut

While the vast majority of NBA Summer League rosters, including the Washington Wizards, continue preparing for this week's Las Vegas tip-off, a few select prospect groups have been taking advantage of a fortuitous scheduling quirk.

Darryn Peterson's Utah Jazz got nearly a week's head start on much of the rest of the summertime field, as they were entitled to an early launch alongside a few other West Coast dwellers. And the scoring phenom has made as good of a case to pull eyes from the ongoing FIFA World Cup as any young hooper to open July, tearing up his competition with at least 25 points in each of his first two outings.

Darryn Peterson vs Grizzlies in 2nd SL Game..



25 PTS (8-15 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-3 FTs)

12 AST

2 REBS

2 STLS



TTM.. This was expected right?? pic.twitter.com/4xpwvDybpU — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 7, 2026

His near-immediate dominance against sub-professional competition hasn't arrived as a shock to most spectators, specifically those who favored him as the top-overall talent in this past draft class.

He made his presence known at the collegiate level as a game-breaking shooter with an appetite for disruptive defense, traits he introduced to eventual-draft headliner AJ Dybantsa during their lone college matchup.

Even though Dybantsa did eventually beat out Peterson in the race for the Wizards' affection, the Jazzman will be already warmed up and waiting for the No. 1 pick in Las Vegas. And anyone expecting Peterson to treat this like any normal exhibition game isn't ready for his quietly-competitive spirit; even Cameron Boozer, a player who Peterson wasn't even selected after, caught some personal smoke during and after the showdown.

Darryn Peterson on playing against Cam Boozer today:



"(Cam Boozer) was the pick after me. So, I know that he probably had an agenda today. I couldn't let that ride." pic.twitter.com/saXB4k1fnP — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) July 7, 2026

The Wizards' own Summer League voyage stands just two weeks away, and the league isn't wasting any time in broadcasting their newest rivalry. The Jazz will welcome Dybantsa and co. to the summertime festivities, where Washington's newest star will fend off a few already-bubbling narratives.

What Should Wizards Fans Expect from the Duel?

Dybantsa, who's just as willing to smite would-be rivals as the spurned Peterson, may very well try asserting himself on the fellow scorer himself. Despite his less-proven defensive ceiling, he started off his previous Peterson matchup in attempting to defend the guard to mixed results.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if Peterson's downhill slashing has impressed compared to his hindered Kansas film, Dybantsa's athleticism should lend itself well to countering his future opponent's tough perimeter shot-making. And given Dybantsa's physical advantages and the amount of destructive defenders who'll join his side, there's a chance that the developing Wizards can bait Peterson into his a hard-fought clash.

BYU's wunderkind prevailed as the No. 1 pick behind some of his playmaking numbers, regularly tossing the kind of live-ball assists that 6'9 prospects usually can't see and/or execute. Peterson, for all of the hits he took for his own statistical passing limitations, had no problem notching a dozen dimes against Boozer's Grizzlies, marking another category for Dybantsa to meet his challenger in.

The Wizards have released their 2026 Summer League roster pic.twitter.com/VgyEU5eJBz — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) July 7, 2026

Already, before Dybantsa's gotten to play a single televised game since accepting Washington's draft night hat and handshakes, some fans are already anointing the Jazz as scouting geniuses for stealing Peterson from the top-picking Wizards.

Regardless of how the two stars play following their Thursday night battle, however Dybantsa plays in his summertime debut in a rare high-stakes situation will dictate many of the narratives that'll follow him between now and the fall. Just ask Alex Sarr, whose 0/15 Summer League shooting catastrophe still lives on in X infamy. If there were ever a time to look the part of the franchise's new centerpiece, that date seems circled in red ink.

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