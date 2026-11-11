Three Wizards Storylines to Monitor as Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers Opportunity Draws Closer

Few NBA teams have tripped over their own sneakers quite as often as the Washington Wizards since making the transition from October's season-opening rust-shedding into November, when the regular season starts getting real. They're 1-4 through 10 days, with all four of those losses arriving in a row in the midst of a particularly-tough road trip.

Multiple defeats at the claws of the Atlanta Hawks were shortly followed by a pair of matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons, last season's respective No. 1 seeds out of their respective conferences, and just about nothing went the Wizards' way regardless of the city they were lodged in. The effort and production that's expected of Washington's role players was bad enough to the point that the squad somehow managed to waste Anthony Davis' 44-point scoring beauty in Detroit, a defeat that dropped the Wizards to 4-7 following their intriguing season start.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Up next stand the Indiana Pacers, a team that's withstood some considerably-poorer injury luck in slumping out to a similar 3-8 mark. What should Washington fans know about the matchup at hand and the Wizards' recently-nagging patterns entering the chance to return home with some momentum?

The Hampered Pacers' Strong Identity

Say what you will about the Pacers- they know exactly who they are. Over the course of an injury-riddled 2025-26 campaign and already to start this fresh fall, they've never stopped trying to leverage their speed and scoring diversity unto their opponents, even when they lacked the guns to maintain strides with other championship challengers.

Oct 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a proven-to-work strategy with Tyrese Haliburton at the wheel, as he looked like one of the best offense conductors alive during the Pacers' memorable run to Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Since he tore his Achilles tendon mere minutes into the winner-take-all battle, though, Indiana's returned right back into the losing ways they'd regularly experienced pre-Haliburton's ascent.

Pacers record in the last 4+ seasons:



When Haliburton plays: 116-86

When Haliburton is out: 38-99 — Tyler Smith (@TylerSmith_ISL) November 10, 2026

His remaining cast-members completely succumbed to last year's Wizards, with Washington winning three of their four Indiana outings while going a mere 14-64 against the rest of the field.

Even now, they're certainly an easier target than recent playoff participants like the Pistons, Thunder and Hawks, but it's up to the Wizards to take advantage of Indiana's 35.8% opponent 3-point percentage- something they've generally-failed to do across an early season spent refusing to take or make as many threes as league-wide opponents. If the Wizards aren't planning to finally exhibit some all-out effort, the Pacers' superior execution and clearly-defined principles pose a puncher's chance at prevailing in Indiana.

How Much Will the Wizards Help Anthony Davis

Davis outscored Pistons franchise star Cade Cunningham by nearly 30 points on considerably-better shooting efficiency, though the amount of supplementary scoring that one All-Star enjoyed compared to the other destined AD to see his big night go spoiled.

He did just about everything he could in going 16/21 from the field and 10/11 from the free throw line, while the same couldn't be said of his underperforming co-stars. Kyshawn George slipped up for his first inefficient, high-turnover outing in weeks while Trae Young contributed more of the same; very little success from his ambitious 3-point catapults and the once-automatic floater game, and that depleted scoring game's done little to unlock any of Washington's dependent role players.

The Wizards’ “offense has been lacking, to be honest, all season,” according to Trae Young.



What specifically has been subpar?



“Not enough points, obviously.” pic.twitter.com/wRIQJCfZ2C — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) November 5, 2026

Deandre Ayton, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson, the sole regularly-trusted reserves remaining for the Detroit appearance, combined for one bucket apiece before garbage time commenced late in the fourth quarter. Given the Pacers' lack of institutional defensive bite or deadly perimeter stoppers, the road trip finale seems like as good a chance to buck some slumping trends as any.

More on Johnson, More in Need of Adjustment than Anyone

While burly backup big Ayton and perimeter specialist Carrington weren't ever expected to help support the offense over meaningful spurts, Johnson's collapse as a shooter has been nothing short of shocking. 8.8 nightly points on 24.5% from 3-point land, including marks of 3/23 and 0/13 from deep over his last two performances combined, have done absolutely nothing to uplift the depth-needy rotation.

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) argues with referee Phenizee Ransom (70) against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something's gotta give eventually. Either the coaching staff will continue trotting Johnson out there in an effort to maintain everyone's confidence in the shooter's eventual rhythm location, or he'll prove too hazardous to meaningfully deploy. Such an adjustment will immediately throw other reserves' minutes into question, especially if dependents such as Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly are stretched thinner than they should be as the energizing understudies.

There was a time- at this early point in the previous season, in fact- where it didn't matter who was in front of the rookie stud. Whether he was spotting up as the play-finisher on the wing or pulling himself 30+ feet from the basket, it seemed as if he were much more confident and composed compared to the husk we've been left with.

That talent hasn't gone anywhere, as the fans previously witness during NBA Summer League and preseason-based glimpses. It's up to how Johnson and his coaches attack the road ahead, starting with the Pacers on the first night of a scheduled back-to-back, in determining what's next in this spiraling saga.

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