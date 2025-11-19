Why Aren't Wizards Playing AJ Johnson?

Many things can be said about the Washington Wizards' abysmal start to the year and who is to blame for what. Many questions have arisen in regard to the allocation of minutes, with arguably the most prevalent being the lack of opportunity for second-year guard AJ Johnson.

Johnson showed flashes of greatness last season with Washington and came into this season with a revamped physique, sparking hope of development. However, he has yet to break into the rotation this season, only getting playing time in blowouts.

Raw Skillset

When Johnson was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks, it was with the thought in mind that he would be a multi-year project. His skinny frame and lack of standout skills made it clear that it was going to take a few years for him to develop into the player that fans hoped he would be. However, a rookie year filled with flashes of greatness and solid play instilled hope in fans that he was closer to the end goal than previously expected.

Apr 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (8) defends Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Despite Johnson's solid rookie season, he still has a fair amount of flaws to work out. He did take strides in regard to the development of his frame, but he is still a very slight player, limiting his ability on both ends. Along with that, he is still working out his feel on both sides of the ball, as oftentimes he is caught moving too fast — leading to some sloppy turnovers. Johnson has shown steady improvement as a player in his short NBA tenure but has a ways to go before he is an impactful NBA player.

Lack of Opportunity

On a Wizards roster that is filled with a mix of young and old talent, a few guys will have to be left out as odd men out. Typically, head coaches will prefer to lean on more proven talent in these types of situations, as it is a better assurance that the team will play competitively. However, Washington's slow start to the season has left fans wondering why Johnson in particular has been the odd man out.

There are other young Wizards who haven't been able to carve themselves out a role — such as Will Riley and Jamir Watkins — but what separates them from Johnson is their opportunity in the G-League. Both Riley and Watkins have seen extended runs thus far with the Capital City Go-Go, allowing them to get on-court reps even if it isn't on the NBA floor. For whatever reason, the Wizards' front office has not made the same decision for Johnson thus far, adding confusion about what their direction is with him.

Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (5) defends Chicago Bulls forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Johnson's sophomore season is off to an odd start. Between lack of opportunity and an odd situation, he has found himself in a predicament where playing time isn't coming easily. As the season progresses and as the Wizards lose more games, Johnson will likely get an influx of opportunity. But for the time being, the question of why he isn't playing remains a mystery.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!