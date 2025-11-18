Wizards Can Blame One Thing for Recent Struggles

There is no hiding or denying it, the Washington Wizards have been one of the worst teams in the NBA for the past few seasons. Back-to-back seasons now where they have had one of the worst records in the league, no playoff appearance was in 2021, and now they are off to a 1-12 start in the 2025-26 season. Multiple things have gone awry for the Wizards to get this way. However, the answer to why they have been so bad may be evident and correct in front of our eyes, and no one has noticed until recently.

There are a few ways rebuilding teams can find themselves winning again. One route is to trade for players who can develop over a season or two. Another is to go out in free agency and make offers players cannot refuse. The final option, and the route the Wizards are going down, is tanking and getting top draft picks. The problem is that this has really only worked in one season.

In 2024, they had the best odds at the first overall pick at 14 percent. They landed the second overall pick, so it is not like they dropped far. The team took Alex Sarr, who struggled in his rookie season but now, in his second year with the team, looks like an All-Star. Will Dawkins was also able to select Kyshawn George 24th overall, and he made a trade with the New York Knicks to acquire him.

Wizards Miss Top Draft Picks

Every other year of tanking, though, has been a disaster. 2023 is an example of this, as the team had a 6.7 percent chance to get the first overall pick, and the headline in this class was Victor Wembanyama. The team tried tanking, but ended up winning more games than they would have liked. Washington still had Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija and Kristaps Porzingis on this team. If the team had gotten rid of one of these players earlier, before the season, they could have jumped in on the odds to obtain Wembanyama.

The real disappointment, though, came in the recent 2025 draft class. Washington was tied for the best odds at Cooper Flagg and first overall with a 14 percent chance at the first pick of the draft. They, however, dropped all the way to sixth overall, taking Tre Johnson. Johnson still looks like a great pick, but getting a top-three pick really would have changed things in the DMV. The real kicker, though, is who jumped into the top three. The Dallas Mavericks received the first overall pick, despite having only a 1.8 percent chance of landing it. The San Antonio Spurs had a 6% chance and then jumped to second overall. Finally, the Philadelphia 76ers had a 10.5 percent chance and jumped to third overall.

Nov 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It is easy to blame the front office or coaching staff, just trying to find a scapegoat for the recent struggles. However, fans should not be mad at the team; instead, they should be angry at the league. The current lottery system is set up so that a 2024 NBA Finals team can land a generational talent, and the number one pick a year later. A team with one of the most talented players the league has ever seen can jump up to second in the draft and get a young point guard to form a super team. The system is set up so the rebuilding teams continue to rebuild, struggling to actually get back to contending and relevance.

The simple solution is not to allow teams that make the playoffs or play in the lottery. This gives the league's worst teams, trying to get a pick to make them good again, an actual chance. Another solution is to return to the old odds, where the worst team has a 25 percent chance of getting the first overall pick. This new system was set up to eliminate tanking, but in every league, tanking will always be a thing. You cannot get rid of something that can be so useful to teams. So Wizards fans should not blame anyone in the organization, but rather the league itself, for their recent struggles.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!