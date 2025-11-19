Wizards Look to Upset Timberwolves For Second Win of Season

The 1-12 Washington Wizards are back in action, as they're set to take on the 9-5 Minnesota Timberwolves. The discrepancy in these two teams' records have made the Timberwolves double digit favorites, as they look to defend their home court. To add insult to injury, Washington may be without arguably their best player in Alex Sarr, making a Wizards win seem all the more improbable.

Dominant Forces

The Timberwolves are led by a player who is without a doubt a top-10 player in the NBA today in Anthony Edwards. Edwards has proven himself to be one of the best scorers, capable of single handedly leading his team to wins. He is both physically and athletically imposing as a downhill attacker, along with being a lights out shooter with deep range. Edwards will of course be at the top of Washington's scouting report, but another Timberwolf has been playing at an All-NBA level thus far this season.

Julius Randle is the Timberwolf in question, getting off to a red hot start to this season. The 30 year-old forward is averaging 24.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists a game thus far, stepping into a much larger role this season. His ability to play inside and out makes him a matchup nightmare that the Wizards will have an especially hard time guarding if Sarr doesn't play.

Secondary Stars

Part of what makes the Timberwolves so dangerous is the amount of shot creators that they have on their roster. Jaden McDaniels and Donte DiVincenzo were two guys who stepped up big time in Edwards recent absence, accepting bigger scoring roles and thriving in the process. McDaniels is a difficult player to guard because of his combination of length, athleticism and shooting ability — along with him being an elite defender. DiVincenzo is also an elite defender, capable of erasing opposing guards from games. However, he makes his impact offensively as a table setter, playmaking for both himself and others.

Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert round out the front court in Minnesota, bringing vastly different yet impactful skillsets to the table. Reid is one of the most versatile big men in the NBA, providing a unique ability to handle and score the ball for a player with his frame. Reid is also an impactful defender, but not nearly to the extent that Gobert is. Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Gobert is one of the best rim protectors in NBA history. He may be limited offensively, but his defensive prowess is enough for him to make an impact night in and night out.

Nov 16, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) reacts after a foul call against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

This game will likely be a rough one for Washington. The Wizards are struggling to win games as is, so going on the road to play a title contending Timberwolves team is a recipe for disaster. Washington does possess the talent needed in order to pull off an upset, but have yet to play to the level needed thus far this season. With head coach Brian Keefe’s seat getting hotter by the day, remaining competitive in these games becomes all the more important for the crew in red, white and blue.

