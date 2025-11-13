Can Wizards Salvage This Season After Tenth Consecutive Loss?

It is starting to feel like a season from the depths of the underworld for the Washington Wizards' fan base, as the game against the Houston Rockets resulted in another loss. Initially, the season appeared promising. Training camp provided some insight into how this season would be earned, rather than given, along with being competitive. The first two games looked to be that way, as the Wizards split those games. Then, everything fell off the side of a mountain the size of Mount Everest. Now recording their tenth loss in a row, how exactly can the Wizards salvage the rest of the season?

There have been 18 losing streaks of 10 or more games in the NBA over the last three seasons.



The Washington Wizards now own four of them. pic.twitter.com/vqSwqlEgHJ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 13, 2025

It might be only 11 games, but the fanbase needs to accept, if they have not already, that this team is not making the playoffs, or even the play-in. Yes, technically, it is still possible to make the playoffs, but at this rate, the team needs to abandon any hopes it had of doing so. The goal should be to develop young players and secure their pick back from the New York Knicks.

Wizards' Blessing in Disguise

To retain their first-round pick, the Wizards need to have one of the four worst records in the NBA. Luckily, right now they have the worst. Usually, this is not seen as luck, but in this case, with the draft and the circumstances, it is a blessing. The main reason this is a blessing is that you can now dedicate as much time as needed to the young core and let them develop.

Alex Sarr has capitalized on his usage, along with Kyshawn George, who has struggled lately. Now, the organization needs to keep Tre Johnson as a starter, keep giving Cam Whitmore some time, and also give Will Riley some substantial minutes. The front office needs to trade one of CJ McCollum or Khris Middleton to be able to open up these minutes. With how McCollum has been playing, trading him might be much easier now.

Alex Sarr through 12 games (29.4 MPG):



19.1 PPG

59.1% TS

8.6 RPG

3.8 APG

2.3 BPG — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) November 13, 2025

The final step to salvage the season is to win or keep certain games close. This would be a sign that this team has the potential to be great, but it will take another season or two to reach that level. The games the team should focus on winning or keeping close are as follows. Sweep or win the season series against the Brooklyn Nets. Split the season series with the Charlotte Hornets. Keep their next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Rockets within 15 points. Finally, reach a winning streak of at least three games.

If they can accomplish most or all of these tasks, it should establish confidence in the fan base that this team is on the right track. Along with getting a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, this team could really do damage in the future. For now, though, salvaging the season means that the organization goes all in on the rebuild and sets goals for players and specific games for the rest of the season. For now, the team should lick their wounds and do everything they can to beat the Nets in their next match.

