Why CJ McCollum Has Struggled with Wizards
When the Washington Wizards traded for veteran guard CJ McCollum, many expected him to bring leadership, scoring, and stability to a young, rebuilding team. Instead, the 2025 season has been a difficult one for the team and the former star guard, whose production and efficiency have dipped noticeably. Several factors have contributed to McCollum not looking like the player we know him to be this season.
One major issue has been the Wizards’ lack of a steady floor general. Bub Carrington hasn’t lived up to the hype we saw from him last season. At the start of this season, the Wizards aimed to play him alongside McCollum. However, things didn’t work out for either of them there. Carrington has been terrible this season, as he has tried to adjust to a new role, being the team’s lead guard and floor general.
Poor point guard play has been a huge factor in McCollum’s struggles at the shooting guard position. Carrington’s inconsistent play running the offense has forced McCollum to take on more ball-handling duties than he’s accustomed to, disrupting his scoring rhythm. With McCollum handling the rock, teams have been able to collapse on him, causing him to miss a lot of shots, turn the ball over, or give the ball up in the halfcourt. Without a reliable playmaker to set him up in his preferred spots, McCollum has often been forced into tough, contested shots late in the shot clock, which is the formula for inefficiency.
The team’s overall youth and inexperience have only compounded the problem. Washington’s roster is filled with young players still learning how to win at the NBA level. Defensive lapses, poor spacing, and uneven effort have made it difficult for veterans like McCollum to find a consistent offensive flow. While McCollum’s basketball IQ and professionalism remain intact, the lack of cohesion around him has made his trademark midrange and three-point game less effective.
Head coach Brian Keefe also bears some responsibility. While Keefe has emphasized development and ball movement, his rotations and offensive schemes have often seemed to be inefficient as well. McCollum is a player who thrives in structured offensive systems that feature movement and spacing. At times, he has looked lost in Washington’s freewheeling approach. Without clear offensive roles, both McCollum and his young teammates have struggled to find chemistry.
Lastly, the Wizards appear to be in the midst of another rebuilding, possibly even tanking, season. With little expectation to contend, effort and focus can waver.
For a veteran like McCollum, who has spent years competing for playoff spots in Portland and New Orleans, the lack of urgency may be taking a toll on his motivation and performance. While McCollum’s talent hasn’t disappeared, his situation in Washington has been far from ideal. Until the Wizards stabilize their point guard play, solidify their coaching direction, and commit to winning, CJ McCollum’s struggles may continue.
