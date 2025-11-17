Wizards Held Player-Only Meeting After Latest Loss

The Washington Wizards, while technically not alone in posting a league-worst, 1-12 record through 13 games this season, still appear by a shameful long-shot to be the absolute most treacherous team in the NBA. Their latest matchup, at home against the (then) equally 1-11 Brooklyn Nets, felt like a chance going in for Washington to get a win in a semi-favorable duel and try and turn things around, if it wasn't already too late.

More of the Unfortunate Same

Four quarters and yet another blowout loss later, the energy around the Wizards franchise went from historically bad to even worse in the instant that the final buzzer sounded. The 129-106 defeat encapsulated everything wrong with D.C. as a team and, really, regime in their current 2025-26 form; for many, including the guys in the jerseys, the 12th loss may have been the final straw.

Beyond the expected "doomsdaying" online from a fanbase that hasn't seen playoff success in decades - at this point, a completely earned reaction for those still sticking around - reports following the loss to the Nets suggested an immediate reaction from the roster themselves. According to Wizards forward Kyshawn George, he and the team held a players-only meeting in the locker room after the game.

The Wizards' players had a players-only meeting in their locker room after tonight's loss to the Nets, Kyshawn George said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 17, 2025

Players-Only Intervention

Of course, there's no way to know exactly what was said among the team as they discussed matters with themselves behind closed doors. Yet, following a double-digit loss to another one of the league's lowest performing teams, one can imagine that the conversation likely wasn't uplifting, by any stretch of the imagination.

Washington's cardinal problem continues to be their defense, or perhaps, complete lack thereof. Not only have the Wizards cooled off after opening the season on an offensive tear, but their score-stopping has seen a similar taper towards the negative. The team has allowed 120+ points in three straight games and, with the roster having operated at near-full health the entire time, some sort of magic answer doesn't appear to be in the cards.

Whatever was said amongst the players after the game, it can only be hoped for Wizards fans with their hearts still in it that somehow, some way, the team is able to turn it around.

Even so, it feels as if eyes are already set on next year's draft, and team, on every level. Washington may continue to stack young talent, but until they find someone who knows what to do with it, their incessant lottery picks will mean little beneath the shadow of a desolate win column.

