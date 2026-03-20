Jaden Hardy Adds to an Already Loaded Wizards Young Core

The Washington Wizards have had very few bright spots this season, particularly as of late, as the team is currently riding a 13-game losing streak. However, one of the lone positive developments all year has been Washington’s ever-improving young core that continues to show new layers of upside.

As of recently, a new name has emerged as a possible future staple, showcasing an advanced scoring arsenal that can only be replicated by the very best scorers in the NBA. That player has been former five-star recruit Jaden Hardy, who was acquired as a throw-in as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to Washington. Hardy may have seemed forgotten not too long ago, but his play, specifically on offense, has been too good to ignore.

Scoring Prowess

Since joining the Wizards, Hardy has been given the chance to flash his full scoring arsenal, thriving in the process. In 14 games with Washington, the 23-year-old is scoring 12.1 points a game on impressive shooting splits of 43.9% from the field and 39.2% from three.

Hardy has proven to be as dynamic of a scorer as anyone else on the team, showcasing a deep bag of tricks that he can use to get to his spots. He is confident from all three levels as well, showcasing a fearless mindset when attacking downhill and never hesitating to pull from the outside. This confidence can lead to the detriment of him at times, as he will always try to shoot himself out of slumps, but when he is on, Hardy is a tough guy to stop.

Future Outlook

It’s hard to project just how the Wizards’ roster will look going forward, as the pure amount of young talent the team has makes it difficult to guess what it will look like in the near future. With that said, scoring and shooting ability will always be valuable traits to any NBA team — two things that Hardy has proven he can do at a high level.

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jaden Hardy (8) takes a shot over Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) over during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Washington will likely have some difficult decisions to make in the near future regarding its backcourt, but for now Hardy has his place. Moving forward he will likely have to add more layers to his game, specifically as a playmaker and defender if he wishes to truly stamp his spot, but it’s undeniable that he possesses the talent and ability to make an impact if the Wizards choose to keep him around.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!