Leaky Black Adds to Wizards' Positive Developmental Trend

When fans of the Washington Wizards hear the word "development," they think of the franchise's focus and success at locating prospects in the NBA Draft and honing their potential into high-upside contributors.

But locking in on a draft darling like Alex Sarr and deeper-cut gems in Kyshawn George aren't the only means by which the organization's boasted its scouting eye over recent months. Their team-builders have repeatedly found role players who can play up to league standards for small sample sizes outside of draft season, fortifying their G League depth and aiding the development of the draftees with fringe playmakers and defenders looking to take advantage of their own opportunities.

Leaky Black has taken over as a Wizards regular over five performances with the team, appearing in five nonconsecutive games since his late-February signing and bucking his reputation as a poor floor-spacer with a 40% mark from behind the arc.

His 31.8 minute per game average is, stunningly, the highest of any 2025-26 Wizard, despite 26 different men having suited up for this iteration of the team.

The Wizards have an all-time Basketball Reference page going this season pic.twitter.com/aVYC8vfbQU — Finn Kuehl (@finleykuehl) March 10, 2026

Which Wizards' Deep-Cuts Left Their Marks?

Black is just the latest of veterans pulled into the squad on a two-way deal or given a chance with an even-briefer 10-day contract, but most every defensive-minded wing or hustling scorer before him has similarly met the Wizards' marks to impress during their appearances.

Juju Reese, for one, has been on the big-league team for about as long as Black, filling in swimmingly as a determined rebounder and intriguing at-rim finisher. He understood how lucky it was for every single other big man on the roster to have been relatively-unhealthy around the same time, clearing the way for him to build buzz as a fitting NBA player for the rest of this season and beyond.

And the Wizards' frontcourt, a once-loaded position group that's needed reinforcements late in the campaign, has appreciated these occasional injections of fresh life. Alondes Williams shot over 61% from the field as a daring bucketeer across four February games. Kadary Richmond's time was even shorter, but his physicality was much-appreciated in his first stint in the bigs. Even Skal Labissière made good use of his latest opportunity in approaching a decade since his initial draft.

Feb 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Sharife Cooper (13) dribbles gainst the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

No recap of successful margin signings could be complete without Sharife Cooper, the born-again backup point guard who's done what no aforementioned piece has in solidifying himself as a regular in Washington's rotation. He shoots and finishes when he has to, sets the table for everyone else and defends with enough heart to make up for his small stature. His minutes may be less consistent since Young's Wizards debut, but he's unquestionably left a positive impression on the organization.

The Wizards' ongoing mission to tank their way into a premium draft pick, along with the injuries they've sustained along the way, have led to more players getting shots at carving out roles than NBA lineups are generally accustomed to. Luckily for the fans and coaching staff, their G League-affiliate and scouts have done the group right in repeatedly identifying helpful blink-and-you'll-miss-them supporting pieces.

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