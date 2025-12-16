Wizards Find Lead Guard in Latest Trade Rumors

There is one glaring weakness right now for the Washington Wizards, and that is the lack of a point guard. Bub Carrington is supposed to be that person, but he has struggled this season. The past two starts, though, show that Carrington has the potential to be the team's point guard going forward, but it is not a given. The latest trade rumors, though, show that the Wizards are the favorites to land two-time All-Star Darius Garland in a trade this season.

Per Jake Weinbach, the Wizards, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic, are potential suitors for Garland. This assumes the Cleveland Cavaliers would consider trading their starting point guard. It is not confirmed that the Cavaliers' front office wants to trade Garland, but the signs are there. This is also not the first time this season that it has been reported that Garland is someone teams will pursue.

The Timberwolves, Magic, and Wizards would be considered potential candidates to pursue Darius Garland from Cleveland if the Cavs engage in trade discussions centered around the 2x All-Star.



Garland should receive strong interest from teams in need of lead guard duties. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) December 16, 2025

Michael Scotto also reported that Garland will draw significant interest leading up to the trade deadline. It may take until the trade deadline for the Cavaliers' point guard to be traded so they can jack up the price. Garland is the kind of player who requires a veteran who will free up cap space, along with a first-round pick.

The Wizards have a first-round pick to spare, as they will receive the Oklahoma City Thunder's pick this year, which, at this rate, will land at 30th overall. The team can also trade one of CJ McCollum or Khris Middleton, both veterans chasing a ring and on the final year of their current contracts.

Wizards' Trade Rumors

There have been other trade rumors, such as Domantas Sabonis being linked to the Wizards. Another player that has not been linked but makes sense is Zion Williamson. The Garland trade would make the most sense, though, for multiple reasons.

The first is the player himself, as Garland would immediately be the starting point guard for numerous years in Washington. He is averaging 15.5 points on 36.2 percent shooting in 11 games played.

The Wizards, Suns and Bulls are believed to be suitors for Domantas Sabonis, per @sam_amick



(https://t.co/fONxwmbsAO) pic.twitter.com/gkRwVO5wfM — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 12, 2025

He has had a really rough start to the season, but lately he has changed things around. In his last game against the Charlotte Hornets, the guard scored 26 points on 42.9 shooting from long range. It has just been a very streaky season for him: at times, he plays great, and at others, he struggles to score. The bright side is he is still dishing the rock well, averaging 6.5 assists.

The other reason it makes sense is due to the NBA draft. Worst-case scenario, the Wizards do not end up with a top-three pick. The front of the draft is loaded with forward talent, such as Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Caleb Wilson. This gives Will Dawkins and the front office the freedom if the team cannot take Darrynn Peterson.

However, Peterson has been injured for the majority of the college basketball season. With a draft loaded with forwards, it makes sense to trade for a lead guard instead of taking a risk on a player who is already going through so many injuries before they even make the NBA.

The Garland trade makes sense on multiple levels. His value may have taken a decline due to the rough start this season, and it gives so much breathing room in the draft room in 2026. It is not a win-now move, but rather a long-haul move that solidifies the team's future as a contender in the East in just a few short seasons.

