New Role Should Help Wizards' Bub Carrington Improve
One of the greatest NFL head coaches of all time, Andy Reid, once said, “Sometimes, you have to take one step backward and two steps forward.” That saying perfectly captures where Bub Carrington finds himself right now in his young NBA career with the Washington Wizards.
After beginning the season as the team’s full-time starting point guard, Carrington’s transition into that role didn’t go as planned. The pressure, expectations, and speed of the game at the starting level exposed some of his weaknesses. He struggled quite a bit and didn’t look like the player he was last season at all. With Bilal Coulibaly returning from injury and reclaiming a spot in the starting lineup, Carrington’s move to the bench may actually be the best thing that could happen to both him and the Wizards.
How Bub Carrington Will Improve Coming off the Bench
For Carrington, coming off the bench means freedom. As a starter, every possession seemed magnified and significant, every mistake felt heavier. Now, with less pressure and fewer eyes on his every move, he can rediscover his natural rhythm and instincts. Carrington is a player whose game thrives on confidence and flow. When he’s relaxed, his decision-making sharpens, his shot selection improves, and his creativity comes alive. This shift allows him to simply play basketball again, much like he did during his impressive rookie season.
Additionally, the game will naturally slow down for Carrington in this new role. Watching the first unit compete allows him to read the flow of the game, analyze opposing defenses, and identify where he can make an impact once he gets on the court. That level of observation and adjustment is invaluable for a young point guard still finding his footing in the league and trying to grow into a starting lead guard in the NBA.
Carrington will also benefit from the matchups he’ll face. Playing against fatigued starters or second-unit defenders gives him a chance to exploit mismatches with his quick first step and develop playmaking ability. On top of that, he’ll be surrounded by athletic, high-energy teammates in Tre Johnson and Cam Whitmore. These are two players of the Wizards who love to run in transition and finish plays. Their presence will complement Carrington’s aggression offensively and help him rack up assists.
Sometimes, the best growth comes from temporary setbacks. By taking a step back from the starting lineup, Carrington has the chance to reset, refocus, and take two major steps forward in his development. The future remains bright for the Wizards’ young guard; he just needs a little space to shine.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!