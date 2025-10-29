Why Wizards Should Start Tre Johnson
As the Washington Wizards continue to turn things around and head in the right direction, this is serving as a critical period, as they must look to develop their young talent. One player who has shown a lot of promise is rookie Tre Johnson, who has been on fire this season. There are games where it feels that he is the best player on the team. With his outstanding play, Johnson has proven that he deserves a starting role, and the Wizards should make that move sooner rather than later.
Why the Wizards Should Start Tre Johnson
Johnson, the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting rookies of the season. He is currently second among all rookies in scoring, and his ability to put up double-digit points thus far in every game this season speaks to his consistency and skill. His scoring ability and basketball IQ make him a natural fit to be the go-to scorer for the Wizards moving forward. With a developing roster, having a player like Johnson in the starting lineup could not only elevate his game but also improve the team’s overall performance.
Starting would give Johnson invaluable experience and more opportunities to learn, adapt, and grow within the NBA’s competitive environment. The best way for a rookie to develop into a star is to gain as many minutes as possible and play against the best players. That can only happen when he’s starting. With his potential as a dynamic scorer and an emerging leader, having him start would be a significant step in his growth, allowing him to become more comfortable in the league and gain crucial confidence.
Moreover, Johnson’s presence in the starting lineup would bring an added layer of athleticism to the Wizards’ first unit. His ability to drive to the basket, shoot from beyond the arc, and create scoring opportunities would complement the team’s needs and balance out their offensive sets. In contrast, CJ McCollum, who has struggled to maintain the high level of play expected of him, may benefit from a shift in roles. Moving Johnson into the starting lineup could provide McCollum with a clearer role as a veteran presence off the bench, where he can contribute in different ways.
Another key benefit of starting Johnson is the potential boost it could give to fellow backcourt player Bub Carrington. The two are viewed as the future backcourt duo for the Wizards and giving them more time together on the floor would help them develop chemistry. The more minutes Carrington and Johnson play together, the better they will be at understanding each other’s movements, strengths, and weaknesses. This pairing could be a major asset as they look to build for the future.
Ultimately, starting Tre Johnson is the right move for both his development and the Wizards’ long-term success. His scoring ability, athleticism, and potential as a cornerstone player make him the ideal candidate to help lead the team. Starting Johnson, along with Carrington, now will set the foundation for a bright future in Washington as they are considered to be the backcourt of the future of this team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!