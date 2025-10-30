Should Wizards Bring in CJ McCollum?
The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a developmental bridge season, and veteran guard CJ McCollum has found himself in a challenging position.
While McCollum’s pedigree as a proven scorer and leader is unquestioned, his transition to Washington hasn’t been as smooth as many expected it to be. He’s adjusting to a new team, a new coaching staff, and a new offensive system, all while taking on the responsibility of mentoring one of the league’s youngest rosters. Given these circumstances, moving McCollum to a bench role could be beneficial not only for him but for the Wizards’ long-term growth.
CJ McCollum Should Come off Wizards' Bench
For starters, coming off the bench would give McCollum a chance to slow the game down and see it from a different perspective. From the sidelines, he can observe what’s working and what isn’t, offering guidance to the younger players during in-game adjustments as well as mentoring for the long run. His experience could be more impactful in a role where he can directly mentor the team from the sidelines, helping them develop confidence and composure throughout the entire game.
Wizards' Offensive Could See Major Boost
Additionally, facing opposing second units would likely boost McCollum’s efficiency. He would have more favorable matchups and greater offensive freedom, which could translate into improved shooting percentages and overall production. That alone would fix his play thus far this season, as he hasn’t looked like the player he was throughout his career.
Higher efficiency would naturally elevate McCollum's trade value, which is a key factor if the Wizards decide to explore roster moves down the line. Teams are more inclined to pursue a player who looks sharp, confident, and healthy, all of which a reduced workload could help sustain.
Health is another critical consideration. McCollum isn’t young anymore, and logging fewer high-intensity minutes could help preserve his body for the long season ahead. Keeping him fresh benefits both the Wizards and any potential trade partners evaluating his durability and consistency.
McCollum's Mentorship Could Go Long Way
Finally, moving McCollum to the bench would open the door for the Wizards’ young guards, particularly Tre Johnson, to step into the starting lineup. It would also give Bub Carrington a chance to rediscover his aggression and creativity with more freedom on the court. By prioritizing development while maintaining veteran leadership, Washington could strike the perfect balance between growth and competitiveness.
Bringing McCollum off the bench isn’t a demotion; it’s a strategic adjustment that benefits everyone involved.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!