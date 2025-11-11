Studs and Duds From Wizards' Second Overtime Loss
Another game for the Washington Wizards has resulted in another loss. This result is becoming too familiar, but this one might be the most brutal loss of the entire rebuild so far. The signs were there that the Wizards are building up a good squad. Then, in the fourth quarter, Washington gave up the lead, and the game went to overtime, where the Wizards ultimately lost to the Detroit Pistons 137-135.
This game felt like one where, going into it, the Wizards would not win, but watching the game unfold showed that this team can compete. They might not be a playoff team, but signs of competitiveness and a bright future are evident. Still, the tank is ongoing, and the Wizards blew the lead they had. Here are studs and duds from what is now the ninth loss in a row for the Wizards.
Stud: CJ McCollum
CJ McCollum has really turned things around this season. The veteran guard had a really rough start to the season, but now he looks like a player many teams would want. In the loss, McCollum finished with 42 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the field, along with tallying six rebounds and four assists.
McCollum looked near perfect, key word on key. During regulation, he was stellar, being the main reason the Wizards had a chance of winning. Then, in overtime, he absolutely collapsed. Still, this was a nice game to increase his trade value.
Dud: Khris Middleton
Although one veteran stood out, Khris Middleton looked like he did not belong out there. He rarely hit shots, and his age was really showing on the court. Middleton only had six points and missed all of his three-pointers.
It may be time to have a conversation about whether Middleton should remain as a starter. He has struggled significantly this season, and how can the team expect to progress if young players don't get the opportunity? Right now, Cam Whitmore (who had a monster jam) or Tre Johnson should start over Middleton the rest of the season.
Stud: Corey Kispert
Some people might say Whitmore should be here, and he played well, but Corey Kispert deserves some recognition. The veteran forward was thrown around in trade ideas all summer, but he looks like a mainstay in Washington. Kispert went perfect shooting from the field, ending his night with eight points in 23 minutes.
It may not be a number that jumps out, but Kispert impacts this team at every level. He was decent at grabbing boards, passed and spaced the floor well, and had some decent defense. He may not be appreciated as much as he should be, but this scribe recognizes the work Kispert has put in.
