Jordan Poole Takes Shot at Wizards Fans
Fans of team in the midst of long rebuilds typically are insulated from criticism. After all, fans of franchises like the Washington Wizards have to watch their team lose consistently in search of the next number one pick.
This season seems different, though, as having some young stars in the making, like Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, gives the fanbase a reason to come to the games. Last season was a different story, and former Wizards guard Jordan Poole made that known in a recent interview.
After a practice with the New Orleans Pelicans, Poole was asked about the Pelicans' home crowd. Instead of showing appreciation for his new team's fanbase, he took shots at the Wizards' fanbase.
"I loved it. Oh my God, I loved it... It feels so good to be in an environment where the fans are engaged... The last 3 years, dead in there. It was dead in Capitol One," he said.
Seems really strange to be taking shots at a former fanbase. After all, the Pelicans are in a similar situation to the Wizards. Both teams have been fighting to get top picks in the lottery and trying to land players that they can build around. It is also strange for Poole to say this, as the Wizards did not have the lowest attendance this past season.
The Pelicans actually had one of the lowest attendance records last season, sitting in the bottom half of the league. In fact, the difference was only by 26,000 people. The number may seem significant, but by attendance measures, it is not that large a gap. According to this season as well, the Pelicans have only had 18,000 people at their one home game so far. The Wizards have had one home game so far, and are only trailing by 2,000 people.
The difference was not only in the 2024-25 season, either. In the 2023-24 season, the Wizards actually had a higher attendance number than the Pelicans. In the 2022-23 season, the Wizards had a higher attendance number than the Pelicans once again. So clearly, the Pelicans fanbase is not showing up in large numbers more than the Wizards, as Poole made it seem.
Another reason Capital One was never sold out could be Poole. It is hard to watch a game where the best player is shooting 32.6 percent from distance in his first season and not play defense. They may not want to see a point guard average 3 turnovers per game and take almost 10 three-pointers a night.
There are multiple reasons why Capital One has not been selling out in the past few seasons. Mainly because the team is rebuilding. Poole played a part in that reason, though, as his style of play was not the most fun to watch. So, even though Poole says the Pelicans fanbase is more active than the Wizards fanbase, the numbers tell a very different story.
