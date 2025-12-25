Four Trade Rumors Swirling Around Wizards

Trade rumors around the NBA continue to heat up, even during the holiday season. Rumblings about Giannis Antetokounmpo and where he will end up continue to arise. The Washington Wizards, though, have been linked to multiple players across the NBA, and all of them are All-Stars. Still, some new reports show that other teams are interested in a few veterans on the Wizards.

There is so much to go around, so this will be a deep dive into every piece of information about any trade rumor in DC, from new faces to familiar ones being sent to a new home.

What is the deal with Corey Kispert

Will Corey Kispert see his fate similar to Deni Avdija in Portland? The veteran signed a team-friendly extension not too long ago and is on a deal many teams would love to have. Per ClutchPoints, Brett Siegel reports that the Milwaukee Bucks have interest in Kispert. Siegel wrote, "The Washington Wizards are rebuilding, and they appear to be open to receiving calls about any of their players outside of their recent first-round picks. Kispert is an interesting name who could help a lot of contending teams when healthy, and he finds himself in the first year of a team-friendly four-year, $54 million contract."

Per @BrettSiegelNBA: “Other than Grant, two other names who have been linked to Milwaukee are Miami Heat wing Andrew Wiggins and Washington Wizards wing Corey Kispert, sources said.” — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) December 23, 2025

Kispert has had a solid season, though he was recently injured again. So far, the veteran wing player is averaging 8.9 points on 39.4 percent shooting from distance. He is a three-point threat and a guy that teams would love to have off the bench. However, Kispert will probably not be traded. The team values his leadership, and he is the right guy to help out with this rebuild.

Will CJ McCollum be Traded or Bought Out

The question surrounding the Wizards is whether there is actually a trade package out there for CJ McCollum? The veteran guard was acquired over the summer in a trade to New Orleans involving Jordan Poole. McCollum has had a solid season in Washington, but he surely does not want to spend the rest of his season on a tanking squad. Luckily enough, he has been brought up amongst the Los Angeles Clippers.

Siegel wrote, "Some around the league tend to believe McCollum is obtainable for two or three second-round picks, and with him being on an expiring contract, he would make sense for the Clippers, a team looking to make a last-ditch effort to contend this year." Being able to get McCollum for any amount of picks is a win, considering he is on an expiring deal and is older. The Clippers want to make a move to make the playoffs, though, as they do not own their first-round pick this season. This deal looks likely and will be worth keeping an eye on.

Are the Wizards Going to Acquire an All-Star

Simple answer, the Wizards will no matter what. It could come in a trade for either Domantas Sabonis or Darius Garland. The more likely scenario, though, is not trading for anyone and letting Alex Sarr be the All-Star. The French center has put up a big season with All-Star, or All-Sarr, numbers. It is slowly looking like he is one of the best centers in the NBA.

Can the team still go out and acquire a player like Sabonis or Garland? Yes, but the odds of that happening seem slim. This draft class coming up is stacked, so the team may want to stay as young as possible and take either Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, or Darryn Peterson. So, before you go all in on trading for either one of those mentioned players, wait until a week before the trade deadline. After all, there is an old saying that goes "do not put all your eggs in one basket."

Anything else to note for Trades

The only two things to watch for are the situation in New Orleans and whether teams will trade for Marvin Bagley the Third. The Pelicans seem tired and done with Zion Williamson, so a team like the Wizards may be able to get him for a bargain price. It is a risk, but it could pay off in massive sums if it works.

Bagley is someone teams can trade for easily. He is on a minimum deal and has had a resurgence as a backup big. He can rebound, contest shots, and even give you 10 points off the bench. Contenders looking to add to their second unit will surely be interested in him.

