Wizards Gift Fans with Win Over Raptors for the Holidays

The Washington Wizards gave every fan exactly what was on their holiday wishlist: a victory in Capital One Arena. The squad welcomed a feisty Toronto Raptors team into the Capital city, as the team from the Six has playoff goals this season. They came in expecting to get an easy win against this rebuilding Wizards team, but the young core was not going to let that slide. They knew the fans came to see a win for the holiday season, and they delivered in blowout fashion.

The game was close heading into the third quarter, as the Raptors outscored the Wizards 38-29. With the squad only leading by two points, it would be a dog fight in the fourth quarter. It was the opposite, though, as the Wizards held the Toronto club to 17 points in the fourth, and the squad came away with a 138-117 win. This was all thanks to the young core budding in the DMV.

Washington’s young core in tonight’s win:



George: 23 PTS | 6 REB | 9-13 FG

Coulibaly: 21 PTS | 8 REB | 3 STL

Carrington: 15 PTS | 4 AST | 4-7 3PT

Sarr: 15 PTS | 3 BLK | 7-9 FG

T. Johnson: 12 PTS | 3 AST | 4-8 FG



Young Core Shines in Blowout Victory

The sophomore class of Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, and Bub Carrington really put on a show for the hometown crowd. The three of them combined for 53 points. George was the leading scorer for the team tonight, putting together 23 points on 60 percent shooting from distance. The budding star also finished his night with six rebounds and a block.

Sarr and Carrington, on the other hand, both finished with 15 points. Sarr shot seven-for-nine from the field in only 24 minutes of action. Sarr was also a beast on defense, getting himself three blocks. Carrington, off the bench, went four-of-seven shooting from beyond the three-point line. He also made some ambitious passes, recording four assists.

The most impressive part of the night, however, was Bilal Coulibaly, as he is trying to silence any questions over whether he should be traded. The third-year forward scored a season high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. The three-point shot, though, still needs improvement, especially if he wants to get a good payday. Coulibaly also went wild on defense, as he came away with three steals easily, almost like taking candy from a baby.

Overall, this was a great win, and possibly the best of the season for Washington. The team looked complete and well-oiled. Mistakes were limited, and the offense was deadly. The squad shot 59 percent from the field and 45 percent from behind the arc. They were unstoppable and gave fans exactly what they wanted: a win on the day after Christmas for those who celebrate.

