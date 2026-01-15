Wizards Lose Cam Whitmore for Rest of Season

Although the Washington Wizards seem to be getting healthier on their injury reports, it does not mean everyone is ready to play. ESPN's Shams Charania recently announced that the Wizards will reevaluate Trae Young after the All-Star break. This is a big blow to the team, but something that was expected. A recent update on Cam Whitmore indicates his injury is worse than anticipated.

The Wizards recently announced that Whitmore will miss the remainder of the season due to his recovery from a venous condition. This injury came in the form of a blood clot in his left shoulder, where he had deep vein thrombosis. Blood clots have been a growing injury in the NBA, but this one sucks for Whitmore, who is fighting to get a contract extension.

Washington Wizards guard/forward Cam Whitmore has started the recovery process for a diagnosed venous condition and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The team will provide additional updates as appropriate. — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) January 15, 2026

Whitmore Sidelined Rest of the Season

Whitmore was playing solidly before the injury. In 21 games for the Wizards, he was averaging 9.2 points on 45.6 percent shooting from the field. This was a slight increase in efficiency compared to his previous season with the Rockets in Houston. Outside of the offense, the forward averaged 2.8 rebounds a night, all on 16.9 minutes per game. Overall, he was looking like a solid role player off the bench for the Wizards.

There are still some flaws in his game, though. One big flaw is his three-point shooting: the forward shot just 28.6 percent from long range this season. It was clear that shooting was not his strong suit; instead, his athleticism and driving ability were. His defense was also lackluster at times, and he did not put in extra effort at the end.

Nov 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore (1) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

However, despite all the negatives, he was still improving on both sides of the ball. Whitmore wants to be in DC, since he is from the DMV. Having a player like Whitmore on the team is good since he is from the area and knows what the team means to the city. He has also shown glimpses of being a key rotation player for the squad once they start contending again.

This injury is a setback for Whitmore, but not the end for him. It will take time for him to recover and be ready to play again, but once he is back, it will be noticed. His athleticism is needed, and a superpower, and his potential is limitless. All it takes for him now to reach these levels is an excellent mindset while he recovers, along with coming back with a vengeance next season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!