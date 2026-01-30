Two Young Wizards Set Career Highs in Win Over Bucks

The Washington Wizards are fresh off their second victory in a row, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 109–99. This win marks Washington’s 12th win of the year and just the third time this season they have collected consecutive victories.

Whether the Wizards can extend this winning streak of sorts past two games is unknown as of now, but what is known is that their young core continues to thrive and develop.

It seems like every game, two or more of Washington’s young players have an outburst of sorts, showcasing impressive ability on either end. In their most recent game, the sophomore pairing of Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George stole the show, both of whom set career highs in interesting categories. Neither career high was groundbreaking or worthy of national media coverage, but it is still a testament to the development of both players.

Jan 29, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) takes a shot over Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Kyshawn George

George is well into the midst of a breakout second season, making huge improvements in nearly every aspect of his game in comparison to his somewhat underwhelming rookie season. In his matchup versus Milwaukee, George set yet another career high, attempting 24 shots.

The 22-year-old forward made the most of his shot attempts as well, finishing the game with 23 points and 5 assists — including multiple big plays down the stretch. George has solidified himself as one of the better young players in the league today, reflected by his recent selection to the Rising Stars Game.

Kyshawn George last six games:



29 PTS | 5 REB | 7 AST

18 PTS | 6 AST | 6 AST

20 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST

11 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST

19 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST

23 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST



While also averaging 2 SPG. pic.twitter.com/khawBI8AOf — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2026

He still has a ways to go in his development before he can fully say he has maximized his potential, but it seems with every game he continues to take steps in the right direction. The sky is seemingly the limit for George as he continues to scale up his game day by day.

Alex Sarr

Much can be said about Sarr and his stellar play this season. However, one consistent gripe that fans around the league had about the 20-year-old center was his lack of interior physicality and how it affected his overall play. Fans point to his low rebounding numbers and free throw rate as a sign that the young man lacks physical presence, but in his recent matchup with the Bucks, he did his best to put those doubts to rest.

Sarr finished the game with 17 rebounds, seven of which were offensive, marking career highs in both categories. The 7-foot big man was aggressive on the glass, hunting misses on both ends and looking to capitalize on every opportunity he got.

Alex Sarr tonight:



16 PTS

17 REB (career high)

6-13 FG

2 BLK



Career-best rebounding performance for Sarr, who grabbed 17 rebounds (7 offensive). pic.twitter.com/IvkR4UQSL7 — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 30, 2026

Sarr’s impact continues to shine in his second season, showing new layers and facets to his game nearly every night. Plenty of work still has to be done before he can reach true NBA stardom, but that is also why it is so scary that Sarr is already as good as he is.

