The Washington Wizards have already played both games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing their first matchup in Minnesota 120-109 and their second in Washington 141-115. Even though the Wizards won't see the Wolves again this season, it doesn't mean the two teams are not connected.

Throughout the NBA, there's lots of overlap between past teams and teammates on various teams for international play. Relationships between players and coaches, such as ones between the Wizards and Timberwolves, are building all the time.

The lasting relationship among players and teams was evident in Brian Keefe's statements regarding the recent incidents in Minneapolis, where federal agents killed two United States citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Brian Keefe Speaks Out Against Recent Shootings

Ahead of the team's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brian Keefe ended his press conference with a statement on the shootings. He was not prompted by a question about the events, but said he felt it was important to address the situation.

"Before we end it tonight, it would be remiss of me not to address the situation that happened in Minnesota," he said. "First of all, I want what's best for everybody in our country and everybody who calls this home. And when there's a loss of life, that is very disheartening. My thoughts and prayers go out to everybody who was affected by this, and my hope is that we can come together around our shared values and our humanity."

The team's last game against Minnesota ended poorly for the Wizards. They faced off in Washington, where the Wizards lost 145-111. Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards had a 35-point night. In contrast, Wizards breakout star Alex Sarr was shut down by French national team teammate Rudy Gobert.

The Wizards' connection to the statements about the recent events in Minnesota does not end there. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs star and Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly's teammate on the French national team, also issued a statement.

“PR has tried, but I'm not going to sit here and give some politically correct [answer]. Every day I see the news and I'm horrified. I think it's crazy that some people might make it seem like or make it sound like it's acceptable, like the murder of civilians is acceptable. I read the news and sometimes I'm asking very deep questions about my own life," he said.

"I'm conscious also saying everything that's on my mind will have a cost that's too great for me right now, so I'd rather not get into too many details. It's terrible. I know I'm a foreigner, but I live in this country, and I am concerned," Wembanyama continued.

Victor Wembanyama’s full comments today on the shooting of another civilian by federal agents in Minneapolis:



Neither Sarr nor Coulibaly has made a statement, nor has any other Wizards player. Recent events can change that, though, especially considering the players live and play in the most politically active city in the United States. Keefe's comments show his dedication to speaking up against what he believes is wrong, a trait that he also brings to the court.

