Wizards Rookies Future Outlook

As the Washington Wizards’ season settles down to a halt and nears its end, there is no better time than now to evaluate the future of certain players on the franchise. While many have solidified their spot in the team’s long-term plans, others’ futures are still up in the air, making a proper evaluation process necessary for the team’s future standings.

Players whose futures seem to be most in question mostly consist of the rookies, as the small sample sizes of inconsistent basketball may not be enough to stamp their place in long-term plans. However, each of them has a path to being on the team long term — it’s just up to them to execute.

Tre Johnson

Of all the rookies who appeared in a game this year for the Wizards, Tre Johnson seems to have the clearest and brightest future. The 6-foot-5 rookie did deal with an influx of injuries in his first campaign, limiting his overall time on the floor, but when healthy, he was one of the best rookies in the association.

Johnson appeared in 60 games in his rookie year, posting averages of 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, shooting 35.8% from three on 5.4 attempts a game. His rookie year was by no means perfect, but the flashes of scoring feel and interesting playmaking development cement his place in the team’s future plans.

Apr 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) splits the defense of Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) and guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Will Riley

Down the stretch of the 2025–26 season, the Wizards began to turn the reins to their younger talent, giving guys like Will Riley a chance to thrive. It’s fair to say Riley jumped on that opportunity, dominating down the stretch of the season for the injury-riddled Wizards crew. The 6-foot-10 guard had multiple 30-point outbursts, showcasing the advanced skill set that Washington hoped he had when they drafted him in the first round.

Will Riley is the youngest player in Wizards history with back-to-back 30-point games. pic.twitter.com/gWm7hWWiS7 — Real App (@realapp) April 5, 2026

Despite his clear talent, Riley’s future in Washington remains a bit uncertain, not because of his talent but rather the role he will play. Riley’s skill set reflects more of a lead creator, but due to the Wizards’ loaded core of ball handlers, it isn’t clear how or if they can maximize that ability. With that said, there is no doubt that Riley is a talent worth keeping around.

Jamir Watkins

One of the more underrated rookies in the entire NBA this season was Washington’s second-round pick Jamir Watkins. The 6-foot-6 wing made his impact felt primarily on the defensive side of the ball, showcasing versatility and event creation at a rare rate for a rookie. Watkins’ impressive play earned him a promotion, being converted from a two-way contract to a two-year deal with the team.

As for his future, it seems as if the Wizards want to keep him around. He may be used sparingly going forward, getting playing time to fill in for injuries or in certain situations. Watkins is clearly in good graces with the front office as well, reflected by his extension, making it seem obvious that he is at least in the team’s short-term plans.

Apr 5, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins (5) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Julian Reese

One of the most fun storylines to come from Washington’s season was the emergence of rookie Julian Reese. The 6-foot-9-inch center started the year on the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate, but through hard work and production, he earned a spot with the Wizards and has thrived. Reese is the only member of Washington to average a double-double this season, averaging 11.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a game.

Julian Reese over the last 5 games:



13.6 PPG

13.2 RPG

2.2 APG

1.6 SPG

53.3% FG

31.9 MPG



🔥 https://t.co/9suLVGYmC0 pic.twitter.com/47bsXssIN6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 8, 2026

His record-breaking rebounding has been enough to catch the attention of national media as well, making him one of the more surprising rookies in the NBA. With that said, his two-way contract remained unconverted and his spot in the rotation has been inconsistent, leading one to believe he may not be in the team’s long-term plans. However, there is no doubt that if given the opportunity, Washington would jump on the chance to get Reese back on the team next year, even if it is in a small role.

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