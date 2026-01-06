Wizards' AJ Johnson Playing Time Could Be Sign of What's to Come

With the Washington Wizards fully immersed in trade talks revolving around All-Star guard Trae Young, many people have begun to wonder what a potential trade package for him would look like. It’s commonly acknowledged that CJ McCollum will likely be a part of this deal, as he both fills the necessary salary void to match Young’s hefty contract and serves as a valuable piece the Atlanta Hawks would want in return.

However, it’s rumored that the Wizards are seeking the New Orleans Pelicans–Milwaukee Bucks pick swap on top of Young in the deal, adding a massive layer of value that Washington would need to account for. The Wizards would likely have to include a draft pick of their own along with a young player if they wish to acquire that pick, opening the door to questions about who else could be included.

BREAKING: The Wizards have emerged as a legitimate landing spot for Trae Young, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/MXpqyd65sP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 5, 2026

Many have alluded to Corey Kispert or Malaki Branham as possible add-ons in the deal, but those two alone likely wouldn’t be enough to get it done. If Washington truly wants to land that pick, they may have to part with a core young piece — and some recent rotation changes may have dropped a hint as to who that could be.

In recent games, many Wizards fans have noticed that second-year guard AJ Johnson has begun to receive extended run. Initially, this was chalked up to injuries across the roster, but after multiple games in a row where his opportunity continued to grow, fans began to take notice.

AJ Johnson is a player to watch in Trae Young trade talks between the Wizards and Hawks.



Johnson, who was acquired last year from the Bucks for Kyle Kuzma, has fallen out of favor in Washington’s prioritized young core.



Johnson was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/8jApHckP7s — Evan Sidery (@esidery) January 6, 2026

For context, the Bucks did something very similar with Johnson last season. Prior to his move to Washington, he had appeared in just seven games, none of which provided meaningful minutes outside of garbage time. Then, shortly before the Kyle Kuzma – Khris Middleton trade, Johnson suddenly saw an uptick in playing time, receiving rotation minutes in back-to-back games.

We now know Milwaukee did this in an effort to boost his value ahead of the trade. Fast forward a year, and with a similar pattern emerging, the speculation surrounding Johnson starts to carry some weight.

Prior to Washington’s three most recent games, Johnson had yet to see the floor in the first half, only entering during garbage time. Over his last three appearances, however, he’s played just under 15 minutes per game, giving him ample opportunity to make an impression.

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson (4) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This uptick in playing time could very well be the result of Johnson earning his chance. However, when paired with recent trade rumors and past precedent, it certainly feels as though the dots may be connecting — and Johnson could be part of a deal in the very near future.

