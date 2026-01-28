Wizards Take Down Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers

For the first time in weeks, the Washington Wizards have won a basketball game. They were welcoming a familiar face to town in Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers. This comes after Michael Winger said he does not view the Avdija trade as a mistake. Because of that comment, this game was one that fans of both teams had circled on their calendars.

Although Avdija is having an All-Star-level season, he was no match for the Wiz Kids. This game proved that the trade is not a mistake, even though a few fans still think so. It was a feisty match, with the lead changing hands constantly. The Wizards, though, came away victorious 115-111 thanks to the group of recently selected Rising Stars participants.

Rising Stars Outshine Former Wizards Player

To stay on the topic of Avdija, Bilal Coulibaly was tasked with guarding him. Although Coulibaly was quiet on offense, scoring only five points, he completely shut down Avdija. Coulibaly limited the potential All-Star forward to 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while only letting him get to the line three times. Avdija also turned the ball over six times thanks to Coulibaly's defensive presence.

Kyshawn George also showed why it was a good idea to trade Avdija to Portland. With him still here, George might never break out as he has been. George finished with 19 points on 4-of-10 shooting from distance, along with nine rebounds and five assists. He also looked like a monster on defense, coming away with three steals and two blocks. The scary part is that this is just the beginning of what kind of player George will be.

Alex Sarr also dominated the floor, as Donovan Clingan was no match for him. Sarr ended his night with an impressive 29 points and 12 rebounds while knocking down three long-distance attempts. The French center also owned the paint, coming away with six blocks and only allowing Clingan to get 14 points on him.

Finally, Tre Johnson also lit the net on fire. The rookie put up an impressive shooting performance after being named a Rising Star. The Texas product put up 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while going 60 percent from distance. Johnson has also progressed as a defender, holding his own against an impressive Portland offense.

The bottom line is the future is now, and not stuck with Avdija as some fans think. The Wizards' core is loaded, from Sarr and George, to Johnson and Coulibaly, and even some bench guys like Bub Carrington and Justin Champagnie. Ultimately, the squad proved Winger's statement to be true: the trade was not a mistake.

