Wizards Can Capitalize on Celtics' Down Year
Despite the particularly mangled state of this year's Eastern Conference landscape, the Washington Wizards have yet to take advantage of their league's glaring weaknesses. At 1-6, the team has struggled mightily to put together anything resembling a promising overall run, even given their showing of occasional flashes of high-level scoring and a system led by capable young talent.
Individual breakouts have, thus far, not translated to tangible success for the team as a whole. But the season is far from over, and with their next matchup, Washington has a chance to pounce on a team behind their usual meter of excellence.
The Boston Celtics, now 3-5, will host the Wizards in a matchup set only to impact the lower levels of the East, at least for now. Having lost Jayson Tatum, the team's crown jewel, to a season-ending injury, the C's look like a completely different team just two years removed from an NBA title.
An Advantageous Matchup
Forward Jaylen Brown and guard Derrick White highlight what is an otherwise rather listless roster; even with their offseason addition of former Portland Trail Blazer Anfernee Simons in the backcourt, the team hasn't been able to fill the hole left by their primary scoring option.
For a down-and-out Washington team - although the duel takes place on the road - it's a perfect opportunity to try and get the season back on track.
Washington will continue to play without Khris Middleton, as the veteran forward recovers from a sore right knee, but the team's core of scoring options remains intact across from Boston's gap in the same category. To that point, if D.C. wants to notch a victory, it'll likely have to be due to an elite scoring performance.
Outscore the Scorers
While the Celtics have still exhibited an ability to score at a high level, putting up 101 in their last loss to the Houston Rockets, their defensive lapses (similar to Washington's) opens the door for a hot performance from the Wizards offense.
On the heels of a game in which Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly all scored 15+ in the team's loss to the New York Knicks, the Wizards are a normal double-digit scoring performance from CJ McCollum (who had five) away from piecing together the kind of outing needed to top Boston.
It's hard to rely on first and second year players, but then again, they're the closest thing Washington has to a team identity right now. If the franchise wants to succeed by them, potential wins like these would be a crucial driving force.
